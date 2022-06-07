Goodyear Fast Facts -- Sonoma

NASCAR Cup Series -- Race No. 16 – 110 laps / 219 miles

Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) – Sonoma, Calif.

Fast Facts for June 11-12, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle 18-inch Road Course Radials

Set limits: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 6 sets for the race

(5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying)

Tire Code: Left-Front/Right-Rear – D-5152; Right-Front/Left-Rear – D-5153

Tire Circumference: 2,276 mm (89.61 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Storyline – (Tire) coding ability important in Northern California: As race teams find on all road courses, and especially on a technical course like Sonoma Raceway, the challenges include hard deceleration entering the sharp turns and hard acceleration off. Those conditions are also a challenge for Goodyear as such harsh changes put an increased stress on the front tires with heavy braking into the corners and an increased stress on the rear tires with harsh acceleration off the corners. One area of the tire particularly stressed is the tire’s tread splice, the area of the tread that is joined together in the manufacturing process. Because of that, Goodyear will run one tire for the NASCAR Cup cars at Sonoma with two different tire codes. This will allow Goodyear to build each distinct code and decorate the outboard sidewall while having the tread run directionally to handle the different stresses asked of it, whether it is a front or rear, left-side or right-side. When all that shakes out, the left-front and right rear tires will have one code (D-5152) while the right-front and left-rear tires will have a different code (D-5153). This differs from an oval race where all the lefts have one code and all the rights have a different code.

“We have a unique way of building and mounting tires for this week’s Cup race at Sonoma, with the ‘normal’ left-right tire codes making way to help get tires on the correct corner of the car,” said Greg Stucker, Goodyear’s director of racing. “This directional mounting helps to protect the beveled splice of the tread component, insuring the splice is closed under the force of braking on both front tires, and closed under the force of acceleration on both rears.”

Notes – One tire with two tire codes for Cup teams at Sonoma: Unlike in the past, when NASCAR Cup teams have run the same tire code on all four corners of the car at Sonoma, they will run two different codes – one for the left-front/right-rear and one for the right-front/left-rear . . . the two tire codes have identical constructions and compounds, but they carry different codes because of the way they are mounted (see above) . . . this the first time NASCAR Cup teams will run either of these two tire codes . . . compared to last year’s Sonoma race, these tires feature a tougher tread compound for more wear resistance . . . these tire codes are unique to Sonoma . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

Wet Weather Tires – New size and new tread pattern for Cup in ‘22: Goodyear will bring a completely redesigned wet weather radial tire to Sonoma for the NASCAR Cup cars . . . Cup teams will be allowed 1 set of wets for practice, 1 set for qualifying and up to 6 sets for the race (5 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying) . . . in addition to moving from a 15-inch to an 18-inch bead diameter tire, this wet weather tire has a new tread pattern, based on Goodyear’s Eagle Supercar 3 consumer tire . . . this tire was tested at Goodyear’s facility in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 . . . NASCAR Cup teams last ran a wet weather tire in competition at COTA in May 2021 (15-inch version) . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series -- Race No. 12 – 75 laps / 149 miles

Sonoma Raceway (1.99-mile road course) – Sonoma, Calif.

Fast Facts for June 10-11, 2022

Tire: Goodyear Eagle Road Course Radials

Set limits: Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Code: D-5122 (same on all four tire positions)

Tire Circumference: 2,240 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 22 psi; Right Front -- 20 psi;

Left Rear -- 17 psi; Right Rear -- 17 psi

Notes – Trucks to run COTA tire at Sonoma: As on all NASCAR road courses, teams in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will run the same Goodyear tire code on all four tire positions at Sonoma . . . Truck (and Xfinity) teams ran this tire code at COTA earlier this season . . . this is the same tire Xfinity teams ran at Portland last weekend . . . Truck and Xfinity teams are also scheduled to run this tire on the Indianapolis road course (Xfinity only), Mid-Ohio (Trucks only) and Road America (Xfinity only) coming up . . . as on all NASCAR road courses, teams will not run inner liners in their tires at Sonoma.

Wet Weather Tires – White-lettered tires on hand: Goodyear will bring its wet weather radials for use by Truck Series teams at Sonoma, should NASCAR decide that conditions warrant . . . Truck teams will be on the 15-inch version of Goodyear’s wet weather radials, which they have run for the past several seasons . . . teams will have up to 4 sets of wets for the event, with a maximum of 3 sets for the race . . . this tire was last run by Truck teams at COTA in May 2021, and last run in NASCAR competition by Xfinity teams at Portland last weekend . . . in addition to the obvious difference of a tread pattern versus Goodyear’s dry weather “slick” tires, the “Goodyear” and “Eagle” lettering on the sidewalls of the wet weather tires is white, not the standard yellow.

