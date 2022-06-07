CP Compressors Continues Partnership With Front Row Motorsports

Chicago Pneumatic (CP) Compressors makes its return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) for a third consecutive year starting this weekend at the Sonoma Raceway. A market leader in compressed air products, CP Compressors will partner with NASCAR Cup Series rookie Todd Gilliland.



“We are thrilled to be returning to FRM this year at both Sonoma and New Hampshire,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager for Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. “We love being a part of NASCAR, Front Row Motorsports and now Todd Gilliland’s rookie Cup Series season. Everyone at Chicago Pneumatic will be watching and cheering on Todd and the team this weekend.”



Gilliland is excited to welcome a returning FRM partner to the No. 38 team in 2022



"It’s cool to have Chicago Pneumatic Compressors come back to the team this season,” stated Gilliland. “I walk past their compressors in the shop every day and they are a huge part of keeping us moving forward. I am excited to carry the red and black paint scheme into this weekend at Sonoma.”



Gilliland returns to his California roots this weekend and will host family and friends as Gilliland’s father, David, will be inducted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame. Todd Gilliland will travel out early to Sonoma to help honor his father, see family, and spend time in wine country.



"This will be a huge week and weekend for our family, continued Gilliland. “Just a lot of family and friends out in California who will see my dad enter the hall of fame and taking some time to see the sights of Napa Valley. It is going to be a fun week and now we have a great partner on the car to share it with. I am looking forward to it.”



Gilliland takes to the road course on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1.



