Keselowski Gains Seven Spots in Overtime for 20th-Place Finish

The No. 6 Solomon Plumbing Ford saw its share of battles in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile oval outside St. Louis.

Starting from the 30th position after a huge save in qualifying, Brad Keselowski made up a handful of positions early to set himself up for a 25th-place finish in a short, 45-lap stage one.

Beginning stage two from the 24th position, the No. 6 team continued working on the speed and handling prior to the caution flew for incident on lap 65. With help from his top-ranked pit crew, Keselowski would gain some spots on pit road to restart 18th. A slew of cautions would occur in stage two, seeing Keselowski as high as 13th during a green flag run. Keselowski would finish stage two in 20th.

Some pit stop strategy put the No. 6 team in 15th to start the third stage, but they would unfortunately fade back as the race continued with four total cautions to end the race.

The final caution came with four to go, finding Keselowski in 25th. The No. 6 crew would put four tires on and restart 27th, while Keselowski went to work picking up seven spots to bring home a 20th place finish.

The Cup Series heads next to Sonoma Raceway, where race coverage next Sunday is set for 4 p.m. It will air on FS1 for the network’s final race of the 2022 season, with radio coverage set for PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

RFK PR