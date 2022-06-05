CHEVY NCS AT GATEWAY: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

7th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1

8th ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1

10th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1

12th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 VALVOLINE CAMARO ZL1

13th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

14th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

15th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1

16th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 3CHI CAMARO ZL1

19th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 RAPTORTOUGH.COM CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Joey Logano (Ford)

2nd Kyle Busch (Toyota)

3rd Kurt Busch (Toyota)

4th Ryan Blaney (Ford)

5th Aric Almirola (Ford)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, June 12, at Sonoma Raceway with the Toyota / Save Mart 350 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FS1, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

ERIK JONES, NO. 43 BOMMARITO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 7th

“Our day was up all day. We lost some spots there at the end with just the restarts and getting tighter. We kind of struggled with that during the day. It was a good day for us. We needed a top-10 run and we got that today with the No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Chevy.

I’m happy with that. Obviously, we want to be a bit better. I think we have some things we can work on to get up there and be a little bit faster than some of those guys. We’ll keep going, but it was a solid day for us.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 MOOSE FRATERNITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 8th

THE BIG STORY WAS ROSS CHASTAIN EARLIER ON. YOU AND THE NO. 11 (DENNY HAMLIN) AND YOU AND THE NO. 9 (CHASE ELLIOTT). TAKE US BACK FROM YOUR PERSPECTIVE.

“It was just terrible driving. It’s one thing to do it once, but I just kept driving into guys. At this level, I’m supposed to be better than that. It’s just a shame for Moose Fraternity, Advent Health, Jockey, Worldwide Express. I have all these people believing in me with Justin Marks and Pitbull putting me in this car. They deserve better.”

WILL YOU GO TALK TO THEM?

“I will, yeah. I owe half of the field an apology. Words aren’t going to fix it, so I’ll have to pay for it on the track. I almost did today and I deserve everything that they do. I can’t believe I continued to make those same mistakes; overdrive the corners and drive into guys. I had time under caution to get reset; and we’d go green and I would drive into somebody. Terrible.”

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY TO THEM RIGHT NOW?

“It’s completely unacceptable that I did that. For the No. 11, No. 9, No. 34, so many guys. I was just way off on my driving today. Running into people is not acceptable at this level. I cannot believe, standing here right now, that I just made so many mistakes back-to-back. It’s one thing for one, but I just absolutely drove over my head today. It’s unacceptable.”

AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 GOLD FISH CASINO SLOTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 10th

“I’m really happy with today. I didn’t know what to expect with no practice or qualifying and the car having to be fixed. The team made the car better all day. Ultimately, we needed a little bit of track position, but we were really good at the end there. I’m proud of the effort from start to finish to get a top-10 to cap off a great weekend.”

JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 14th

“We weren’t the best all day, but we had a good strategy at the end to recover for a good points day. I’m proud of everyone for the hard work to put us back into the top-15.”

AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 GET BIOETHANOL CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 15th

“Today was hard, but this No. 3 Get Bioethanol team never gave up. We started the race much further back in the field than we had hoped after qualifying didn’t go as well as expected, and that made the day challenging with how aero-dependent this track is. We just struggled in dirty air all day. We made a big adjustment to tighten the handling of our Chevy late in the race, and it really helped. In hindsight, if we would have made our car tighter earlier, we could have had a different day. It was great to be able to bring NASCAR to St. Louis, and especially to do so while celebrating 20 Million NASCAR Miles on e15.”

TEAM CHEVY – RACE QUICK NOTES

Stage One:

· The 45-lap Stage One went caution-free, with three Chevrolet drivers taking top-10 finishing spots in the stage.

· Tyler Reddick led Chevrolet in the third, accompanied by Ross Chastain (5th) and Chase Elliott (9th) to round out the Team Chevy top-10.

Stage Two:

· Following the first round of pit stops during the stage break, Chase Elliott was forced to bring his Camaro ZL1 back down pit road for a loose left rear tire, putting Elliott to the rear of the field for the restart.

· When a caution flew with 11 laps to go in the stage, Cliff Daniels (Crew Chief) opted to keep Kyle Larson out, giving the No. 5 Valvoline Camaro ZL1 a front row restart position.

· Larson held onto a fourth-place finish in the stage to lead Chevrolet. Daniel Suarez finished seventh and Erik Jones rounded out the Team Chevy top-10 in ninth.

Final Stage/ Post-Race Notes:

· Erik Jones led Chevrolet to three top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Cup Series inaugural race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

· Erik Jones crossed the finish line in seventh-place in his No. 43 Bommarito Automotive Group Camaro ZL1. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Moose Fraternity Camaro ZL1 was eight; and AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1, rounded out the top-10.

