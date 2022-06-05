Monday, Jun 06

Transcript: Kyle Busch Pit Road World Wide Technology Raceway

  1. Kyle Busch, strong all day long. Comes home in second place. Kyle, we saw the crossover into turn three after the restart. How close was it to making that stick?

KYLE BUSCH: Not even close. Did you see me about wreck off of four? Way better than Phoenix, though, I guess. For as bad as Phoenix was, JGR, the Toyota guys, did a good job have getting us some improvements there and at least being able to keep up and have a shot at the win. 

Our car just took too long to come in. Better on the long run. Better up top. Top is not good to fire off on, but great job by the Snickers guys. Again, we stayed in the running all day long and fought hard and thought maybe we could, but that was it.

