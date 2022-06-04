RCR Event Preview - Gateway / Portland

|
This Week’s Get Bioethanol Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway … Although this weekend marks the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Austin Dillon does have one start at the track in the NASCAR Truck Series, finishing seventh after starting sixth in 2010.
Delivering Performance On the Track and For the Planet … Austin Dillon will race the Get Bioethanol Chevy at World Wide Technology Raceway, showcasing the performance benefits of racing with earth kind and engine smart bioethanol blended fuel, Sunoco Green E15. Whether it’s delivering cleaner and cooler high octane on the racetrack or a more affordable option for summer road trips, plant-based bioethanol makes a positive impact on our planet. Sunday’s race marks 20 million NASCAR miles driven on Sunoco Green E15, a notable milestone for the environment as NASCAR’s partnership with Get Bioethanol has reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent across its three national touring series while also increasing horsepower on the track. Learn more about bioethanol at getbioethanol.com.
AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:
You’ve competed at World Wide Technology Raceway in the NASCAR Truck Series, but it’s been a few years. What are your thoughts about the weekend?
“Like everyone else, I’m not sure what to expect. It’s been a long time since I’ve raced at Gateway in the NASCAR Truck Series. I remember we did okay in the race, but a lot can change about a track in 12 years. I do think our Richard Childress Racing team has performed well this season, and a mile-long track like World Wide Technology Raceway will play into our strengths. I’ve been spending time on the simulator to prepare for the race, and I feel ready and excited to get there.”