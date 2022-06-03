Ryan Blaney Family Foundation’s Driving Fore Good Raises Over $200,000

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation hosted their first in-person fundraiser, “Driving Fore Good”, on Tuesday, May 24, at Topgolf Charlotte-University. Over $200,000 was successfully raised for the RBFF Fund-A-Fellow program.

The Fund-A-Fellow program was started by the RBFF to fund two (2) fellowships to receive training at the UPMC Sports Medicine Concussion Clinic under the direction of world-renowned concussion clinician, Dr. Mickey Collins. Dr. Collins has treated concussion patients Dave Blaney, Dale Earnhardt Jr., and more.

“We see about 20,000 cases per year in Pittsburg in our program,” Dr. Collins stated. “The RBFF has allowed us to hire two new fellows. These guys will go off and see tens of thousands more patients in their careers. The reach you have given us in helping so many people is genuinely appreciated.”

Ted Albrecht, Psy.D., and Bindal Mehmel, Ph.D., are the two fellows funded by the RBFF, and they began their training in the Fall of 2021 and will be in the program for two years. Albrecht and Mehmel were able to attend the “Driving Fore Good” event along with Dr. Collins.

“Driving Fore Good” featured tournament play which was won by Pinnacle Financial Partners, and the Freddie Fu Most Enthusiastic Team Award went to Advance Auto Parts. Some celebrity guests who attended the event included Christian and Dylan McCaffrey, Cole Swindell, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Bubba Wallace, Daniel Hemric and Marcus Smith.

RBFF would like to extend thanks to the following sponsors and venue:

Title Sponsor: DEX Imaging

Hole-In-One Contest: Flag & Anthem

Silent Auction Sponsor: Body Armor

Venue: Topgolf Charlotte-University

Ryan Blaney Foundation PR