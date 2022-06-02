Friday, Jun 03

2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Gateway Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Thursday, Jun 02 68
Ross Chastain will pilot the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet this weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) in Madison, Illinois. He's looking for the same result as the last time he drove the Moose Fraternity paint scheme - which is to win.

Chastain drove the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet to victory lane in exciting fashion at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

He enjoyed the experience.

"To see everyone's excitement at Talladega was awesome and I hope we can get the Moose Fraternity and Trackhouse Racing another trip to victory lane Sunday in St. Louis," said Chastain.

Sunday marks the inaugural Cup Series race at the 1.25-mile track (formerly called Gateway International Raceway and Gateway Motorsports Park) just minutes from downtown St. Louis.

“I feel like that area is a bit unsaturated with NASCAR content so I'm happy the Cup Series is going there," said Chastain. "There’s a lot of big agriculture around that area and I know a lot of people personally who are excited for the NASCAR Cup Series to come there."

Chastain has experience in the Truck Series at the track. The Chevrolet driver captured the Truck Series win at WWTR in 2019 after leading 21 laps.

Chastain heads into WWTR with momentum from last weekend's race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He led 153 laps in the 413 lap race and his teammate Daniel Suarez led 36 laps bringing the total laps led for Trackhouse Racing to 189.

Before heading to the track this weekend, Chastain will visit Mooseheart, Illinois which is a 1,000 acre residential childcare facility located 38 miles west of Chicago. The Moose Fraternity provides children with a wholesome home-like environment environment and the best possible training and education.

In 14 Cup Series starts this season, Chastain has tallied two wins, Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27, Talladega, seven top-five and eight top-10 finishes, along with 426 laps led. The strong showing has Chastain sitting second in points standings.

Fox Sports 1 will broadcast Sunday's 300-mile Cup Series race at 3:30 p.m. ET.

 
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro

What are some of the challenges for drivers at Gateway?

“The heat of course. No matter what time of day, it will be hot and couple that together with heavy braking. I think of that track a lot like a yo-yo. You build up speed through turns 3 and 4. It’s flat but it is a wider turn so you have a lot of speed off turn 4. You get down to turn 1, you really have to slow the car down and that creates a lot of heat in the brakes, and causes the tires to slide. Creating the momentum in 3 and 4, to make a pass in turn 1, out brake somebody and slide up in front of them, downshift, and all of that work coupled with the heat and humidity that we’ll have there. You’re going to have to be on it to make it through a whole Cup race there. I was worn out after the truck race and that’s a lot shorter.”

Talk about your experience racing at Gateway.

“I’ve raced twice at Gateway. Start and parked a truck in 2018. I went back in 2019 and won the race which is unheard of. I'm looking to build off of the base I have there and with this current car, we will be shifting. We were shifting with the trucks so we will be with the car. The weather, it’s summertime, the chances for a late afternoon storm and a green track to race on and the challenges that presents.”

Trackhouse PR

