FedEx Racing Express Facts – World Wide Technology Raceway

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Charlotte Win Notes: Denny Hamlin claimed his first career Coca-Cola 600 victory last Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. While it was his first points-paying victory at Charlotte, it was Hamlin’s 48th career NASCAR Cup Series win overall – tying him with Herb Thomas for 16th on the all-time wins list. This was Hamlin’s second victory of the season – tied for most in the series. The FedEx Racing team also secured their first pole award with the fastest lap during Saturday’s qualifying session.

Gateway Experience: While Sunday will be the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway, Hamlin has made two starts at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He took home an 11th-place finish in 2005 and finished third in 2006. During the 2006 race, the Chesterfield, Virginia native qualified on the pole and led 169 of 200 laps before ultimately finishing third.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Races: 0

Wins: 0

Poles: 0

Top-5: 0

Top-10: 0

Laps Led: 0

Avg. Start: 0

Avg. Finish: 0

Hamlin Conversation – World Wide Technology Raceway

What do you expect going to St. Louis for the first time with the Cup Series?

“It’s going to be a challenge. I think track position is going to be very important just based off of how this car races on flatter tracks. We’ll be shifting quite a bit, so that could make passing pretty difficult. But besides the on-track stuff, I’m excited to be going to a new market for the series and getting to race in front of fans who may not have seen us race before.”

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at World Wide Technology Raceway: For this weekend’s race at World Wide Technology Raceway, FedEx Freight will recognize the company’s St. Louis, Missouri service center by featuring the call letters STL on the No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry TRD. The St. Louis service center opened in 1982 and has approximately 541 team members who are working to make every FedEx experience outstanding.

