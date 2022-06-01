Christopher Bell - No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD Preview - World Wide Technology Raceway

No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) will compete for the first time at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) this weekend. Bell knows his way around the 1.250-mile oval. In 2016, while competing in the Truck Series, Bell took home the checkered flag. In two career NASCAR starts at WWTR Bell has led 45 laps, earned one win, one top-five and two top-10 finishes. GAINING MOMENTUM: Bell heads into St. Louis with back-to-back top-five finishes and has finished inside the top-10 in the last four NCS races.

Bell qualified third for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the longest race of the season. The No. 20 Toyota Camry TRD started off snug but freed up with laps. Bell finished stage one third but had some issues on pit road during stages two and three. The No. 20 lost a lap when a tire went down under green but was the “lucky dog” recipient early in the final stage. Bell raced his way inside the top five but had a loose wheel and had to pit under green with 13 laps remaining. He was able to take the “wave around” and get back on the lead lap for NASCAR overtime to finish out the race. Bell restarted 14 and skillfully maneuvered his way forward to earn a fifth-place finish. RHEEM’S 15 th ANNIVERSARY: The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 th anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory.

The No. 20 Rheem Toyota Camry TRD will carry a commemorative logo to honor Rheem’s 15 anniversary as a NASCAR national-series sponsor. Rheem has been partnered with Bell since 2019 and was on the car for his first NCS victory. JGR IN ST. LOUIS: JGR has 22 NXS starts at WWTR, earning one win in 2009, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

JGR has 22 NXS starts at WWTR, earning one win in 2009, six top-five and nine top-10 finishes. RACE INFO: The Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 5, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FS1, Sirius XM 90, and MRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “This weekend is going to be new for everybody and it’s going to be really interesting with these transmissions because we’ve done a lot of shifting at tracks that we didn’t expect to be shifting at and we know that we are going to be shifting at Gateway, so that is going to add another element to the race for sure. It’s definitely a unique race track because turns 1, 2, 3 and 4 are completely different. There is new pavement from the last time I was there, and it will be good to have more time in practice to dial in the car. There are lots of unknowns but I’m excited.”

