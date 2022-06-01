Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | World Wide Technology Raceway and Portland International Raceway

Wednesday, Jun 01

Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR)

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sunday June 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1

 

  • In 2022, Kaulig Racing has earned one top five and two top-10 finishes in the NCS
  • The team has led 22 laps so far this year (Haley, 20; Allmendinger, 2)
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Gold Fish Casino Slots Camaro ZL1 

  • AJ Allmendinger has made five starts in the 2022 season and has led two laps
  • He has never raced at WWTR

 

“I’m looking forward to pulling some double duty and getting to drive the Cup car at Gateway on Sunday. I have never driven there and will miss practice and qualifying for the race, but I know we are up for the challenge that the weekend will bring.”

 

- AJ Allmendinger on WWTR
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1

 

  • Justin Haley has an average finish of 19.1 in 2022
  • Haley has one top-five, one top-10 finish and has led 20 laps in 2022
  • Haley has previously won at WWTR in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) (2018)

 

“I'm excited to get to put the bad luck from the last couple weeks behind me and get to Gateway, a place that I know and love. It’s always a great atmosphere, and fans always come out to the race. I have not been there since I won in the Truck Series, so I’m looking forward to going back.”

 

- Justin Haley on WWTR

Pacific Office Automation 147

Portland International Raceway

NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Saturday, June 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET on FS1

  • Dating back to the 2020 season opener, Kaulig Racing has finished at least one car in the top 10 in 78 of the last 79 NXS races
  • The team has earned at least one top-10 finish in 37 consecutive races, the longest active streak of any team in the NXS
  • Kaulig Racing has led 190 laps in the 2022 NXS season so far
  • Allmendinger: 142 laps            
  • Hemric: 48 laps
Landon Cassill, No. 10 StormX Chevrolet

  • Landon Cassill has an average finish of 15.5 in 2022
  • He has earned three top fives and seven top-10 finishes in 2022

 

“We're really eager to go to Portland as a team. A new racetrack is always an exciting challenge to learn, especially when it's a road course. I feel better prepared for this road course than most new road courses that I've ever done in my career. With the possibility of rain, you just never know what can happen.”

 

 

- Landon Cassill on Portland International Raceway
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet

  • Daniel Hemric has earned one top five, five top-10 finishes and has led 48 laps in 2022
  • His average finish is 15.5

 

 

"I’m excited to get out to the Northwest. I feel like they've been craving stock car and NASCAR action for many years, so it’s going to be fun to go there and give different parts of the country some great racing action. The road-course program at Kaulig Racing has been very good, so we are looking forward to this weekend as a team. We have a lot to do to try to learn and build on what teammate my teammate, AJ Allmendinger, has done here for Kaulig Racing at these types of tracks, but I’m up for the challenge."

 

- Daniel Hemric on Portland International Raceway

 
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet

 

  • AJ Allmendinger has a win in four-consecutive NXS seasons
  • In 2022, Allmendinger has earned one win, six top fives, 12 top-10 finishes and has led 142 laps
  • He has earned the most top-10 finishes in 2022 of any other full-time NXS driver and has an average finish of 6.2

 

“I'm really looking forward to going back to Portland. Last time I was there was 16 years ago when I was able to win my first ChampCar race. It’s going to be truly special to go back to the track for the first time since then, and I think we will put on a great race for the Xfinity series."

 

- AJ Allmendinger on Portland International Raceway

