Brad Keselowski | Gateway Advance

ADVANCE NOTES
Weekend Format
- WWTR – World Wide Technology Raceway – hosts the Cup Series for the first time ever this weekend. The 1.25-mile track in Madison, just outside St. Louis, has been hosting NASCAR-sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Truck Series.
- The track became a permanent fixture on the Truck schedule in 2014, and features 11 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in 3 and 4.
- Gateway is one of six weekends of the 2022 season to feature a full weekend schedule including a full practice session as well as qualifying.
- Teams will practice for 50 minutes Friday afternoon, with single-car qualifying set for Saturday morning.
Keselowski at Gateway
- Keselowski is one of a handful of drivers with prior experience at Gateway, with five starts in the NXS from 2007-10. He won the last Xfinity race that was run there in 2010, leading 83 laps after starting 20th.
- Overall he finished top-10 in three Xfinity events there with three races run in the No. 88, and the final two in the No. 22.
- Keselowski also made three Truck starts at Gateway with a P2 finish in his last start there in 2010.
Matt McCall at Gateway
- McCall has no prior experience at Gateway having never been atop the box in Xfinity or Trucks.
QUOTE WORTHY
Keselowski on racing at Gateway:
“Obviously this is all new to the Cup Series as it is another place we’re visiting for the first time. I have been there prior in Xfinity and Trucks, so one of the few to have turned laps there before definitely helps. I know Curtis Francois and his team have been working for a long time on this weekend, and I can’t wait to get into his market and put on a great show for our fans in our Solomon Plumbing Ford Mustang.”
Last Time Out
Keselowski was caught up in a multi-car incident in Sunday’s Coke 600 and did not finish what turned out to be the longest race in NASCAR history.
On the Car
Solomon Plumbing returns to the No. 6 machine for its second primary race. They originally joined the RFK fold as the primary for the Bristol Dirt race.
RFK PR