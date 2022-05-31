HighPoint.com Racing: Chase Briscoe St. Louis Advance

It’s been five years since you last raced at Gateway. Since then, the track has been repaved and you’ve made your way through the Xfinity Series and are now in your second year of Cup Series racing. Are you excited to get back to St. Louis? “I’m really excited. Gateway was a fun place to race at. I only ran one race there, but we started on the pole and led the most laps. I wish I could’ve left with a win, but it was a good day for us. We’re still figuring out this new Cup car and it definitely helps to go to a new track knowing that I’ve been there once without any experience, and we figured out how to do well. The extended practice for this weekend will be nice to have. I think you’ll see a lot of teams figuring things out throughout that time and what you start with on Friday may not be what you race with on Sunday.” What are a few of the things you expect to encounter on Sunday? “A lot of shifting and probably not much passing. I think, in general, races this year have been a lot more exciting and I think that will continue, but I feel like it’s going to be really difficult to pass guys and track position will be really important.” After the Phoenix win in March, we saw the No. 14 team struggle to finish races in the top-10. Is the top-five run from last weekend at Charlotte an indication that things have shifted? “Yeah, I think we got away from what we had been doing earlier in the year and we’re getting back to that. We had been able to run up front but just didn’t have what we need to stay up there or close out the race up front. But last weekend was a lot of fun. I hope we can keep that going. We definitely found something that works for us, it’s just more about figuring out how we use that everywhere.” TSC PR