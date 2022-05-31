Ford Performance NASCAR: WWTR/Portland Advance

NASCAR’s top three series will be split between two facilities this weekend as the Cup and Camping World Truck Series compete at World Wide Technology Raceway and the NASCAR XFINITY drivers run the road course at Portland International Raceway. This is the first time the Cup Series will compete at WWTR and is also the inaugural NXS event at PIR.

This Week’s Schedule:

Saturday, June 4 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series @ WWTR, 1:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 4 – NASCAR XFINITY Series @ PIR, 4:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 5 – NASCAR Cup Series @ WWTR, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

NASCAR CUP SERIES MAKING DEBUT AT WWTR

This will mark the first time the NASCAR Cup Series will compete at World Wide Technology Raceway, marking the sixth different track the circuit has run on in the past two years. Circuit of the Americas, Road America, Nashville Superspeedway and the Indianapolis Road Course all debuted in 2021 while this season kicked off with the non-points Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

FORD DRIVERS WITH WWTR EXPERIENCE IN NCWTS

Aric Almirola (2006, ’09-10): 3 starts, 3 top-10 finishes

Ryan Blaney (2014): 1 start, 7th-place finish

Chase Briscoe (2017): 1 start, 1 pole, 2nd-place finish

Harrison Burton (2019): 1 start, 16th-place finish

Austin Cindric (2017): 1 start, 11th-place finish

Cole Custer (2014-16): 3 starts, 1 win, 2 top-10 finishes

Todd Gilliland (2017-21): 5 starts, 2 top-5 finishes

Kevin Harvick (1998-99, 2010): 3 starts, 1 win

Brad Keselowski (2004-05,’10), 3 starts, 2nd-place finish

FORD DRIVERS WITH WWTR EXPERIENCE IN NXS

Kevin Harvick (2000,’01,’06,’09-10): 5 starts, 2 wins

Brad Keselowski (2007-10): 5 starts, 1 win, 1 pole, 3 top-10 finishes

Joey Logano (2008): 1 start, 2nd-place finish

Michael McDowell (2009-10): 2 starts

PORTLAND INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY TO HOST NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

The NASCAR XFINITY drivers will also be racing at a new venue this weekend as the road course at Portland International Raceway plays host to that series for the first time. But the track isn’t a complete stranger to NASCAR as the Camping World Truck Series ran there twice more than 20 years ago. Former Ford driver Greg Biffle won the inaugural event in 1999 with owner Jack Roush while Andy Houston claimed the 2000 race.

TRUCK SERIES OPENS DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND AT WWTR

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will kick off the weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway with a Saturday afternoon race as Ford looks for its first win at the track since 2002. Greg Biffle captured Ford’s first win at the facility in 1999 while Terry Cook followed that up three years later. The series has run at WWTR every year since 1998, except for a three-year period from 2011-2013.

CURRENT FORD DRIVER RESULTS AT WWTR

Haile Deegan registered a career-best seventh-place finish in last year’s race at WWTR, which is the best finish for a female at a track other than Daytona International Speedway in series history. Her David Gilliland Racing teammate, Tanner Gray, has started each of the last two seasons the circuit has run at the track with his best effort being 10th in 2020. Zane Smith, who leads the series with three wins this year, will be making his Ford debut at WWTR but has made three career starts overall and has a pair of top-10 finishes.

FORD NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES WINNERS AT WWTR

1999 – Greg Biffle

2002 – Terry Cook

