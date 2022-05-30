Sunday, May 29

Toyota Racing Charlotte Quotes -- Kurt Busch

NASCAR Cup Series News
Sunday, May 29 16
Toyota Racing Charlotte Quotes -- Kurt Busch

What happened in the accident that ended your race?

“We had a winning top-five Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD, we did. Just was hoping we would have enough tires to get to the end and the sequences that everyone was on. Billy Scott’s (crew chief) a great leader. We’ve wrecked a lot of cars this year and we were just wrong place, wrong time this year. Bubba (Wallace) was in front of me and tried not to hit him. I think I hit about 15 different things. And I tried to crank it up and was like, ‘Nah, she’s done.’ This is a rough situational event. Fast car and I’m really proud of my guys. I’ll be at the shop on Tuesday helping them tear it down.”

TRD PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney Charlotte Accident Quotes from Charlotte Motor Speedway CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: William Byron Accident Quote »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.