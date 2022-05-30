Brad Keselowski and Ryan Blaney Charlotte Accident Quotes from Charlotte Motor Speedway

BRAD KESELOWSKI, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang – “Something happened where Blaney got turned and I saw it and checked up and got wiped out from behind. I hate it for everybody at RFK. We unloaded and weren’t very good and we finally got the car good the run before this. We were driving forward and making passes and were almost into the top 10 and then get wrecked. We just can’t seem to catch a break.”

RYAN BLANEY, No. 12 BODYARMOR Ford Mustang – “I was tucked up tight behind the 8 and he was kind of lower than I thought on the frontstretch and kind of ran through the turf, and then got to one and jerked right and I think he was up behind the 99 and thinking he was gonna hit tha apron and I didn’t have time to kind of get right and I just kind of hit the apron and got me loose. I hate that other cars got tore up. I just didn’t really know where I was at being close to him and you kind of see that sometimes. I just hate that it tore us up”

Ford Performance PR