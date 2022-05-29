CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: William Byron Leads Chevrolet in Coca-Cola 600 Lineup

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL TOP-20 QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1

8th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CHEDDAR’S SCRATCH KITCHEN CAMARO ZL1

9th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY PATRIOTIC CAMARO ZL1

12th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 COMMSCOPE CAMARO ZL1

13th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA CAMARO ZL1

16th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 BASS PRO SHOPS / TRACKER CAMARO ZL1

20th JUSTIN HALEY, NO. 31 LEAFFILTER GUTTER PROTECTION CAMARO ZL1

TOP-FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Kurt Busch (Toyota)

3rd Christopher Bell (Toyota)

4th Kyle Busch (Toyota)

5th William Byron (Chevrolet)

· Group A Qualifying - Round One: Alex Bowman led Chevrolet as the third-fastest lap in round one of qualifying, advancing his No. 48 Ally Patriotic Camaro ZL1 team to the final round of qualifying.

· Group B Qualifying – Round One: William Byron, No. 24 Liberty University Camaro ZL1, was third; and Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Camaro ZL1, rounded out the top-five in round one to advance to the final round of qualifying.

· Final Round: After a final single-car, single-lap run for the top-10 fastest cars, William Byron led Chevrolet on the speed charts, locking-in a fifth-place starting spot for tomorrow’s Coca-Cola 600. Tyler Reddick qualified eighth and Alex Bowman qualified ninth to round out the Team Chevy top-10, giving Chevrolet three Camaro ZL1’s in the top-10 of the starting lineup.

· Kyle Larson, No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1, did not post a qualifying time following body damage sustained during Group A practice after recording the fastest lap of the session.

· FOX will broadcast the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET Sunday, May 29. Live coverage can also be found on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

GM PR