Ford Performance NASCAR: Cindric and McDowell Post Top 10 Qualifying Runs

Ford Qualifying Results:

6th – Austin Cindric

10th – Michael McDowell

11th – Ryan Blaney

15th – Chase Briscoe

17th – Harrison Burton

18th – Kevin Harvick

19th – Chris Buescher

21st – Cole Custer

23rd – Joey Logano

24th – Aric Almirola

26th – Ryan Preece

30th – Todd Gilliland

31st – BJ McLeod

33rd – Cody Ware

35th – Brad Keselowski

AUSTIN CINDRIC, No. 2 Menards/Cardell Ford Mustang – “I definitely want more. We were pretty loose in qualifying. I’m not sure I can do 400 laps, 600 miles hanging on like that, but a solid day for our Menards Ford Mustang. I think we need a little bit of speed to run up inside the top five, but this race is gonna be about execution. This is gonna be my first Coke 600 in person and from the driver’s seat, so I want to do all 600 miles and being in the top 10 is a good start.”

MICHAEL MCDOWELL, No. 34 FR8Auctions.com Ford Mustang – “It’s been a great day. We unloaded pretty close. The FR8 Auctions Ford was pretty quick. We were a little bit free in both runs there in qualifying, but we thought in race trim and in traffic it was really good, probably the best that we’ve been and the most speed that we’ve had at one of these big tracks, so I feel really good about it. I was optimistic in that second round and tried to get a lot and was pretty loose. Every time is a learning experience for us. This is the first time we’ve had to do two rounds there because we haven’t made the second round, so we’re gaining information on what we’ve got to do from round to round and things like that, so it’s a great day so far. We’ve got a long night tomorrow, so it’s time to get ready for it.”

Ford Performance PR