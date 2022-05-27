Petty GMS Event Preview: Charlotte Motor Speedway

|
- Jones at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Erik Jones will make his eighth-career NASCAR Cup Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend for the Coca-Cola 600. In his previous seven Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, Jones has a career-best finish of seventh in his first Coca-Cola 600 appearance in 2017.
In addition to his Cup Series starts, Jones has five starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with a best finish of second in the Fall of 2015. In his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start, Jones started the race from the second position and led 88 of 139 laps before narrowly missing the win late in the race, a finish that is still in the record books as one of the closest finishes in Truck Series history.
- Honoring America’s Heroes: This weekend Jones and the No. 43 FOCUSfactor team will honor Lt Col Kenneth Stonebraker who was a member of the United States Air Force. Lt Col Stonebraker was a member of the 11th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadron, 432nd Tactical Reconnaissance Wing and was killed in active duty on October 28, 1968. As of today, Lt Col Stonebraker’s remains have not been recovered and he is memorialized on the Courts of the Missing at the National Cemetery of the Pacific.
- Melanoma Awareness Month: With the month of May being Melanoma Awareness month, Jones and the Erik Jones Foundation have been busy spreading information and raising money for Melanoma research and various causes associated with Melanoma. Recently, the Erik Jones Foundation hosted a fundraising event at Birch Run Speedway in Michigan, the Foundation’s first fundraising event, to raise funds and awareness about Melanoma. This weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Erik Jones Foundation and its partners will hand out more than 20,000 sunscreen samples and materials on Melanoma to race fans in the campgrounds and around the racetrack.
- Hometown Help: One week ago, on May 20, Crew Chief Dave Elenz's hometown of Gaylord, Michigan, was hit by a destructive tornado. Gaylord is known for its sense of community, especially when faced with hardships. Together the town is coming together to support their neighbors and businesses.
A fund has been established to focus on immediate relief, short term recovery, and long term rebuilding. Donations can be made here to help ensure the basics are met, gaps are filled, and resources are available to pick up the pieces and rebuild brick by brick.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults
- From the Driver’s Seat: Talk about racing at Charlotte.
“Charlotte has been a pretty good track for me in the past. With this weekend being one of our longest races of the year, it’s important to prepare for not only the race, but the endurance of the day. Dave and the team have been working hard all season and bringing great cars to the track and I know this weekend will be no different. This is a special weekend as we honor Lt Col Kenneth Stonebraker on our FOCUSfactor Chevy and recognize all the men and women who have given the ultimate sacrifice. We’ve also got the Erik Jones Foundation and some of our partners canvasing the track property handing out sunscreen samples and helping educate race fans on the importance of sun protection. With May being Melanoma Awareness month, this was important for me and to be a part of helping spread the message for fans to protect themselves and get checked. There’s a lot going on this weekend with many great causes. Should be a good weekend all around.”
Do you have any concerns on the new car and equipment with the 600 being considered one of NASCAR’s endurance races?
“I’m not too worried about the endurance. As for the parts and pieces wise, these cars have been pretty good. The issues we’ve had have been somewhat self-inflicted by the teams. You know, when the parts and pieces are left alone for the most part, they are happy and haven’t seen issues. I don’t think we will have any issues for the race.”
Petty GMS PR