NASCAR Technical Institute and NAPA AUTO PARTS Launch New Collaboration Hosted by Former Cup Series Champion Chase Elliot and Two-Time NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps

Universal Technical Institute's (NYSE: UTI) Mooresville, N.C. campus, NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech), welcomed 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott and two-time NHRA Funny Car Champion Ron Capps to the campus on Thursday, May 26 to celebrate UTI’s collaboration with NAPA AUTO PARTS, which recently became UTI’s preferred auto parts supplier. Students, staff, NAPA employees and suppliers were welcomed in the auditorium, where they heard more about the onging need for automotive technicians, and NAPA’s investments in the future of the aftermarket, ensuring the next generation of skilled automotive technicians receive state-of-the-industry training. They later joined an unveiling of the campus’ new NAPA-branded transmission classroom.



Elliott and Capps met students and staff, posing for photos and signing autographs, while students were treated to ice cream and NAPA giveaways. The collaboration between UTI, one of the nation’s leading providers of automotive technicians training, and NAPA is a strategic one, as NAPA works to bring attention to the estimated 112,000 job openings for automotive, diesel and collision repair technicians annually through 2030.[1] NAPA Auto Parts' Sr. VP of Commercial Sales Bret Robyck (L), celebrates NASCAR Technical Institute's new NAPA-branded classroom with NASCAR Cup Driver Chase Elliott, NHRA Funny Car Driver Ron Capps and NASCAR Tech's VP of Business Alliances and NASCAR John Dodson (R)



“There is no better way to celebrate the opening of our new NAPA classroom than to welcome former Cup Champion Chase Elliot onto our campus to help us really kick off this collaboration,” said John Dodson, UTI’s vice president of business alliance and NASCAR. “NAPA is providing our students, staff and alumni with greater access to quality auto parts, and we welcome their support in spreading the word about the country’s skilled labor shortage and the quality technical education UTI provides to high school graduates, career changers, veterans and many others.”



NAPA provides all 13 UTI, MMI and NTI-branded campuses with equipment such as brake kits, rotors, bulbs, bearing kits, wheel weights and more.



"With America’s largest network of parts and care, the success of the next generation of skilled automotive technicians is core to our business,” said Bret Robyck, senior vice president of commercial sales, NAPA AUTO PARTS. “We are proud of the new alliance with UTI and are committed to supporting the talented UTI staff, students and graduates now and into the future.”



For more information on NASCAR Technical Institute in Mooresville, N.C., visit https://www.uti.edu/locations/north-carolina/mooresville.



UTI PR