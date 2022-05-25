RFK Marketing Team Posts Strong Showing in 2022 Hermes Awards

Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing has once again been recognized for outstanding achievement in marketing by the prestigious Hermes Creative Awards for the 2022 International awards competition. Hermes are awarded annually to organizations ‘whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry.’ RFK was awarded six platinum and two gold awards for the teams’ work over the past 12 months.

“We are honored to once again be recognized by the Hermes Creative Awards,” said RFK vice president of marketing and communications, Kevin Woods. “We are fortunate to have both a great team of marketing and communications professionals at RFK – who in every instance go above and beyond to ensure that our product and platforms are always of the highest standards -- as well as a great group of first-in-class partners, that entrust us with helping to piece together award-winning platforms and programs that help move them closer to achieving their marketing goals and objectives.”

RFK was awarded a pair of Platinum Awards for its collaborative efforts with anchor partner Fastenal, including being recognized for the ‘Fastenal Forward’ video campaign in the electronic media category and the 2022 Fastenal Car Design reveal in the strategic campaigns category. In addition, the team earned a Gold Award for its work with Navistar/International Trucks on the ‘RFR Truckin’ campaign.

The team received a bevy of recognition for its efforts based around the teams mammoth rebranding effort over the past year, including a pair of platinum awards for marketing and company branding and strategic PR campaign. In addition, the team received Platinum Award recognition for its ‘RFK Reveal Video’ and a gold award for its RFK logo design.

In addition, RFK’s social team garnered platinum honors for the RFK vs. FRM Meme War social media campaign early this year.

Hermes Creative Awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP) and received over 6,500 entries in 2022 from throughout the United States, Canada and 26 other countries.

Winners were selected from over 200 categories grouped under advertising, publications, marketing/branding, integrated marketing, public relations/communications, electronic media, and pro bono. Only 16 percent of all entries won Platinum honors.

RFK took home a total of seven Hermes in 2021 and has been recognized over 40 times for various marking and communications awards, taking home top honors in various categories from the MarCom Awards, PR News Platinum Awards, NASCAR Marketing and Communications Awards and Social Media Icon Awards.

2022 HERMES AWARDS

Platinum

Fastenal Forward – Electronic Media/Social Media Campaign

Fastenal 2022 Car Design Reveal – Strategic Campaigns, Public Relations/Communications

RFK vs. FRM Meme Wars – Electronic Media/Social Media Campaign

RFK Rebrand – Strategic Campaigns/Marketing and Company Branding

RFK Rebrand – Strategic Campaigns/PR Campaign

RFK Reveal Video – Electronic Media/Social Media

Gold

RFK Truckin’ – Strategic Campaigns/Marketing and Promotion

RFK New Logo Design – Print Media/Design

A list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the Hermes Creative Awards website at www.hermesawards.com.

RFK PR