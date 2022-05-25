Christopher Bell - No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Preview - Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes:

Christopher Bell will make his fourth NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start at Charlotte Motor Speedway (CMS) Sunday in the Coca-Cola 600. Bell finished ninth in his first Coca-Cola 600 in 2020. NASCAR Salutes: Bell will carry the name of Lance Corporal Jeromy West on the windshield of his No. 20 Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD this Sunday for the Coca-Cola 600 in honor of Memorial Day weekend as a part of NASCAR Salutes. LCPL Jeromy West was killed in action on November 25, 2006 in the Anbar Province of Iraq. West joined the United States Marines after graduating high school and proudly served his country. Family members of LCPL West will be in attendance Sunday to see their brother honored and remembered.

Bell started 14 and quickly began to make up ground with one of the fastest cars on the track. In stage three Bell was running third and catching the second-place car when he spun out on track. He made some contact with the wall but sustained minimal damage. The team made repairs on pit road and Bell went on to finish 10 in the All-Star race at Texas Motor Speedway. JGR at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Charlotte. In 142 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 poles, 54 top-five finishes, 84 top-10s and 3,767 laps led.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NCS victories at Charlotte. In 142 combined starts, the organization has tallied 11 poles, 54 top-five finishes, 84 top-10s and 3,767 laps led. RACE INFO: The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway begins at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 29, 2022. The race will be broadcast live on FOX, Sirius XM 90, and PRN Radio.

From the Cockpit:

Christopher Bell: “With the way we’ve been running I’m looking forward to one of our biggest events of the year. With the race being so long it makes it very unique. Charlotte is always a favorite racing at home and I think we are capable of having a great showing. Racing on Memorial Day weekend is always special, and I’m honored to represent Lance Corporal Jeromy West on the windshield of our Yahoo! Toyota Camry TRD Sunday at Charlotte.”

JGR PR