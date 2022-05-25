Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Charlotte Motor Speedway

|
Daniel Hemric, No. 11 Cirkul Chevrolet
- Daniel Hemric has one top five, three top 10s and an average finish of 11.4 at Charlotte Motor Speedway across five starts
- Hemric has led 108 laps at Charlotte
"It’s always special racing at home, having your family and friends there at the track, and in the grandstands pulling for you. Take that, and pair it with all of our Kaulig Racing family members that have an opportunity to come cheer us on, that adds just a little extra to the tank to want to perform that much better. Charlotte itself is one of the more demanding, temperature-sensitive race tracks we go to, and all of us are up for the challenge to put on a good show for the hometown crowd"
- Daniel Hemric on Charlotte Motor Speedway