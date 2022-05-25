Chris Buescher | Charlotte I Advance

Coca-Cola 600 – Sunday, May 29 at 6 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Weekend Format

Group practice and single-car qualifying returns this weekend ahead of the Coke 600, as teams will practice for 15 minutes Saturday evening, immediately followed by qualifying, set for 7:45 p.m. ET from CMS.

Buescher at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Buescher will run his 10 th Cup race from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend and seventh Coca-Cola 600.

Cup race from Charlotte Motor Speedway this weekend and seventh Coca-Cola 600. He has three top-10s at CMS with a best finish of sixth in the 2019 Coke 600. He’s run top-10 in the two 600 mile races since with a P10 finish in 2020 and an eighth-place run last spring.

Buescher’s best starting position stands as 11 th (2020 spring race) with a 21.7 average starting position.

(2020 spring race) with a 21.7 average starting position. He also made five Xfinity Series starts at CMS with three top-10s and a best finish of sixth (2014).

Scott Graves at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Graves will be atop the box for his 11 th Charlotte Cup race, and seventh Coke 600. His best result at CMS came with Daniel Suarez in 2017 (sixth).

Charlotte Cup race, and seventh Coke 600. His best result at CMS came with Daniel Suarez in 2017 (sixth). Graves also made six Xfinity starts at CMS with four top-10s and a best finish of third (2016).

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on the Coke 600:

“This weekend is obviously a big one with everything that takes place during Coke 600 weekend. This sport does a really good job of pausing to remember why we celebrate Memorial Day each year, and the fanfare around that and the race on Sunday is unmatched. This race is one we’ve really found some speed at over the years, and we’re confident heading into a long, 600-mile event Sunday in our Fifth Third Mustang.”

Last Time Out

Buescher raced his way into the All-Star Race Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway by winning the second stage, then went on to finish eighth in the Fastenal Ford.

On the Car

Fifth Third makes its second appearance as the primary on the No. 17 this weekend. Fresh off celebrating its 10th season as a partner with RFK in 2021, Fifth Third returns this season for five races in total, while serving as an associate in all events for the No. 17 team.

600 Miles of Remembrance

In what has become an annual tradition within the NASCAR industry, the sport will once again come together to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Each car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member name on the windshield header of the car.

Buescher will carry the name of and honor 1st Lt. James Zimmerman, a member of the United States Marines, who lost his life on Nov. 2, 2010 at Camp Bastion, Afghanistan. A native of Aroostook, Maine, Zimmerman was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C., at the time of his death.

He was a graduate of Greater Houlton Christian Academy, class of 2003, and enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on March 21, 2003, the first day of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He attended boot camp at Paris Island, S.C., and later attended the University of Maine, Orono, where he graduated in 2008 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Marines. While at Orono he met his bride-to-be, Lynel Winters, whom he later married June 21, 2008.

Zimmerman attended The Basic School and the Infantry Officer Course in Quantico, Va., after which he was assigned as platoon commander for the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment of Camp Lejeune, N.C. In May 2010, he was promoted to first lieutenant in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was deployed June 13, 2010, to Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Throughout his military career, he aspired to lead by example and loved his men, who in return loved him and respected his leadership and example. His lifelong ambition was to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps and dedicate his life to his country. He loved bonfires, drawing, carving, outdoors, his backyard where he grew up, sailing and his horse, Chico. James never tired of giving his mother a hug. Buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, Zimmerman dearly loved his family, his God and his country. He was 25.

