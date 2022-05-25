NASCAR Drivers/Famed Media Member Highlight Celebrity Charity Dunk Tank List at ‘22 RFK Fan Day

With RFK’s Fan Day just a few days away (Friday, May 27), the team is excited to unveil its lineup for the dunk tank, which will feature both the team’s NASCAR drivers in Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher, as well as crew chiefs Matt McCall and Scott Graves, as well as team personalities TJ Majors, Jeremy Thompson and Travis Peterson.

In addition, the team has announced that popular racing personality and famed FOX media member Bob Pockrass, will also join in the fun, taking his turn in the RFK Charity dunking booth, where fans will have a chance to dunk Pockrass into the tub filled with almost 500 gallons of ice cold water. In addition, FOX Sports will have a crew on hand capturing all of the dunking fun!

All fans will have the opportunity to dunk their favorite personality, with all proceeds benefitting charity. Majors (6 team spotter) and Thompson (Team Director) will be the first to be dunked at 10 a.m. ET, prior to the team’s autograph session. Buescher is slated to appear in the tank at 12 p.m., followed by the remaining personalities.

Fans looking to attend the autograph session at 11 a.m. can begin receiving wristbands beginning at 10 a.m.

For more information and updates, refer to @rfkracing on social media.

What: RFK Fan Day

Where: RFK Racing Campus – 4600 Roush Place, Concord, N.C. 28027

When: Friday, May 27

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. ET

Autograph session at 11 a.m.

RFK PR