Gilliland, Boot Barn, and FRM to Honor Staff Sgt. Conrad A. Robinson

This Sunday evening, NASCAR Cup Series rookie Todd Gilliland will compete in his first Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. He will do so honoring the life of Staff Sgt. Conrad A. Robinson of the United States Army this Memorial Day weekend.



Known as “Big Rob” while serving in the Army, Staff Sgt. Robinson was a decorated medical officer with 17 years of service until his untimely death serving his country in 2018. Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, and Boot Barn will welcome the Robinson family to the track this weekend with Staff Sgt. Robinson’s name featured on the windshield of the Boot Barn Ford Mustang. Gilliland is both humbled and honored to carry Staff Sgt. Robinson’s name on the No. 38 car this weekend.



“This weekend is about honoring those who have served and sacrificed so we can go out and do cool things like race,” said Gilliland. “It is special for me to honor Staff Sgt. Robinson and have his family with us. It puts things in perspective, and I expect it to be a humbling experience. I want to thank my team and Boot Barn for making this honor happen.”



Gilliland is excited for the challenges of the Coca-Cola 600 – the first 600-mile race of his career.



“I have run really well in the past at Charlotte in both the NASCAR Truck Series and the ARCA Series,” stated Gilliland. “But nothing really prepares you for a 600-mile race. I just need that experience, but we have talked about it all season. We want to finish the race, be on the lead lap, and get as much as we can at the end of these races. I will be patient; we will work on the car all night and then give Boot Barn the best I have at the end.”



The green flag will wave for the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET on FOX.



FRM PR