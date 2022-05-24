Tuesday, May 24

Blaney Scores All-Star Race Win at Texas

NASCAR Cup Series News
Ryan Blaney won big after an overtime restart this weekend at the 38th running of the All-Star Race, netting a $1 million dollar payout. This was Ryan Blaney’s first win of the season after 3 poles and the 4th All-Star race win for Team Penske. 
“Congratulations to Ford Performance, Roger, Jonathan, Ryan, and everyone at Team Penske for the race win and performance at Texas,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Ryan and Jonathan did a great job with strategy and execution throughout the race to secure the win.”
“This Mustang was a rocketship. I am really glad we ended up winning that after that last caution. I am so proud of everybody. Tonight will be fun” commented Blaney.
8 Ford drivers were locked in to the All-Star race and Chris Buescher transferred in to the big race by winning Stage 2 of the All-Star Open. Team Penske was represented by Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney while Stewart-Haas Racing had Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski was in the field along with teammate Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell from Front Row Motorsports for the second year in a row. 

A total of twenty-four drivers competed for the All-Star win this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, which consisted of three 25-lap stages, followed by a final 50 lap stage. With 8 laps to go in Stage 2, a large accident took out three front runners in the race and Austin Cindric took the lead, going on to win Stage 2. At the end of Stage 2 while under caution, Joey Logano and his team won the pit crew challenge, netting him a no-rush pit stop at the end of Stage 3. Ryan Blaney took the lead and won Stage 3 to give Team Penske a 1, 2, 3 start in the final segment. Blaney quickly pulled away from the field, leading a total of 84 laps of the 140 lap race. As Blaney came to the checkered flag, a final lap caution required an overtime finish. The end of the race came down to a battle between Blaney, Cindric, and Hamlin, but Blaney was able to pull away from the field once again and win the All-Star race.
Ford Performance teammates Austin Cindric and Joey Logano with Team Penske finished in P3 and P4, while Chris Buescher and Brad Keselowski with Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing finished in P8 and P9. 

Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing finished P8 in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series SRS Distribution 250 at Texas.
NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series return next weekend to Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday starts the second half of the 26-race regular season before the 10-race playoffs begin.

RYE PR

