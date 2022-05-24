Blaney Scores All-Star Race Win at Texas

8 Ford drivers were locked in to the All-Star race and Chris Buescher transferred in to the big race by winning Stage 2 of the All-Star Open. Team Penske was represented by Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, and Ryan Blaney while Stewart-Haas Racing had Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe. Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski was in the field along with teammate Chris Buescher, and Michael McDowell from Front Row Motorsports for the second year in a row.



A total of twenty-four drivers competed for the All-Star win this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, which consisted of three 25-lap stages, followed by a final 50 lap stage. With 8 laps to go in Stage 2, a large accident took out three front runners in the race and Austin Cindric took the lead, going on to win Stage 2. At the end of Stage 2 while under caution, Joey Logano and his team won the pit crew challenge, netting him a no-rush pit stop at the end of Stage 3. Ryan Blaney took the lead and won Stage 3 to give Team Penske a 1, 2, 3 start in the final segment. Blaney quickly pulled away from the field, leading a total of 84 laps of the 140 lap race. As Blaney came to the checkered flag, a final lap caution required an overtime finish. The end of the race came down to a battle between Blaney, Cindric, and Hamlin, but Blaney was able to pull away from the field once again and win the All-Star race.