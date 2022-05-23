Monday, May 23

Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

NASCAR Cup Series News
Stewart-Haas Racing: NASCAR All-Star Race and All-Star Open

NASCAR All-Star Race (125 laps, broken into four stages (25 laps/25 laps/25 laps/50 laps):

●  Race Winner:  Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

●  Stage 1 Winner:  Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

●  Stage 2 Winner:  Austin Cindric of Team Penske (Ford)

●  Stage 3 Winner:  Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford)

Note I: Race extended beyond its scheduled 125-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.

Note II: The All-Star Race was comprised of drivers who won a points-paying race in 2021 or 2022, fulltime drivers who have previously won the All-Star Race, fulltime drivers who have won a NASCAR Cup Series championship, and drivers who advanced from the All-Star Open.

 

SHR Finish in NASCAR All-Star Race:             

●  Aric Almirola (Started 8th, Finished 12th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

●  Kevin Harvick (Started 15th, Finished 17th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

●  Chase Briscoe (Started 11th, Finished 18th / Running, completed 140 of 140 laps)

 

All-Star Open (50 laps, broken into three stages (20 laps/20 laps/10 laps):

●  Race Winner:  Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

●  Stage 1 Winner:  Ricky Stenhouse Jr., of JTG Daugherty Racing (Chevrolet)

●  Stage 2 Winner:  Chris Buescher of RFK Racing (Ford)

●  Fan Vote Winner:  Erik Jones of Petty GMS (Chevrolet)

Note: The All-Star Open was the undercard event to the All-Star Race, where non-qualified drivers attempted to race their way into the All-Star Race by winning any one of the race’s three stages or by winning the fan vote.

 

SHR Finish in All-Star Open:      

●  Cole Custer (Started 10th, Finished 7th / Running, completed 50 of 50 laps)

 

SHR Notes:

●  Harvick has made an appearance in every single All-Star Race in his 22-year career, the most of any active NASCAR Cup Series driver.

●  This was Briscoe’s first All-Star Race.

 

Race Notes:

●  Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race with a .266 of a second margin over runner-up Denny Hamlin.

●  This was Ford’s 13th win in the All-Star Race. Its 12th win came via Harvick in the 2018 All-Star Race.

●  The All-Star Race featured four lead changes among four drivers – Blaney, Kyle Busch, Austin Cindric and William Byron.

●  Twenty-four drivers comprised the 38th running of the All-Star Race.

 

Next Up:

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to points-paying racing on Sunday, May 29 with the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. The race gets underway at 6 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

 

TSC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

