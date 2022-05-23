CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1

6th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

7th AJ ALLMENDINGER, NO. 16 ANDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD CAMARO ZL1

11th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

19th RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER / WISE CAMARO ZL1

20th ERIK JONES, NO. 43 FOCUSFACTOR CAMARO ZL1

22nd ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1

23rd CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

24th KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Ryan Blaney (Ford)

2nd Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

3rd Austin Cindric (Ford)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Daniel Suarez (Chevrolet)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues next Sunday, May 29, at Charlotte Motor Speedway with the Coca-Cola 600 at 6 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

DANIEL SUAREZ, NO. 99 FREEWAY INSURANCE CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 5th

“I felt like we were pretty fast. Everyone at Trackhouse Racing - the 99 team, the 1 team, everyone has been doing a very, very good job building fast racecars. I feel like at one point, we were probably one of the best cars out there. Right down to the very end, we probably were not. We were at a disadvantage on tires, as well.

It was a huge fight. We started in the back, fought all the way to the top-10 or something like that and then tires changed. I’m just happy with the result. Hopefully we can close the deal next week in the Coca-Cola 600.”

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident during Stage Two of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

YOU HIT KYLE (BUSCH) AT ABOUT 185 MPH. WHAT DID THAT FEEL LIKE?

“It felt like the driver of the No. 1 car chose the wrong lane to get in. Our Worldwide Express Chevy was tight all night and we were just managing the tightness. I saw Kyle (Busch) have an issue with a tire down. I guessed left and I should have guessed right.

It was a big hit into Kyle. It was a tough break, but we had a fast car.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident during Stage Two of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

WHAT DID YOU FEEL, SEE OR THINK ABOUT THAT?

“I saw the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) had a problem; and then I saw the No. 1 (Ross Chastain) hit him really hard. I just didn’t give him enough room. I knew he was going to go straight; I just didn’t realize he was going to go that far right that quick. I just kind of misjudged it. It was really avoidable on my end. I just kind of messed up and didn’t get the gap shot quick enough.

Hate it. I thought our No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy was surprisingly pretty good for me and Texas (Motor Speedway), so I was pretty excited about it; looking forward to getting going and seeing what we had here towards the end. I thought we were sitting in a really good spot with strategy and things like that. We’ll try again next week.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 5 HENDRICKCARS.COM CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident during Stage Two of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

“Just had a right front tire let go. I got moved up, but I don’t really think that made the (tire) wear any worse. It just let go in the center and took off. I hate that it happened. I feel like our car was good enough, depending on restarts since you can’t pass at all, especially the leader anyways.

We’ll move on and look forward to the Coca-Cola 600, and hopefully put on some good racing there.”

TEAM CHEVY QUICK RACE NOTES:

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: STAGE ONE

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (All-Star Open Stage One Winner); Daniel Suarez (All-Star Open Race Winner); and Erik Jones (Fan Vote Winner) transferred to the NASCAR All-Star Race, giving Chevrolet nine drivers of the 24-car field.

The 25-lap Stage One went caution free, with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 team leading Chevrolet in third. William Byron (4th), Ross Chastain (6th) and Chase Elliott (10th) rounded out the Team Chevy top-10.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: STAGE TWO

Varying pit strategies were seen throughout pit road at the conclusion of Stage One. No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 Crew Chief, Cliff Daniels, opted not to bring Larson down pit road, giving him an outside second row starting spot to start Stage Two.

Kyle Larson suffered a flat right front tire, with damage ultimately taking the No. 5 HendrickCars.com Camaro ZL1 out of the race.

Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain were involved in an accident on lap 49, ending the day for both Camaro ZL1’s.

In an overtime finish for Stage Two, William Byron led Chevrolet with a third-place finish. Joining Byron in the top-10 of the Stage included Daniel Suarez (4th) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (8th).

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: STAGE THREE

A caution that flew with just three laps to go in Stage Three, pit strategy came back into play among teams. The No. 99 Camaro ZL1 and No. 24 Camaro ZL1 both came down pit road, giving Suarez and Byron a fifth and sixth-place restart position, respectively.

With a green-white-checkered finish to end Stage Three, Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 team led Chevrolet with a runner-up finish.

William Byron joined Suarez into the Team Chevy top-10 in sixth.

NASCAR ALL-STAR RACE: FINAL STAGE/POST-RACE NOTES

The fourth and final stage of the 2022 NASCAR All-Star Race consisted of a 50-lap run.

A caution on lap 104 replaced the scheduled competition caution. The top four cars of the field stayed out, including Daniel Suarez and the No. 99 Freeway Insurance Camaro ZL1 team.

Going green for the remainder of the race, three Camaro ZL1’s placed in the top-10 of the final running order, including Daniel Suarez (5th), Alex Bowman (6th) and AJ Allmendinger (7th).

GM PR