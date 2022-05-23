Monday, May 23

CHEVY NCS AT TEXAS ALL-STAR : Ross Chastain Accident Quote

ROSS CHASTAIN, NO. 1 WORLDWIDE EXPRESS CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident during Stage Two of the NASCAR All-Star Race.

 

YOU HIT KYLE (BUSCH) AT ABOUT 185 MPH. WHAT DID THAT FEEL LIKE?

“It felt like the driver of the No. 1 car chose the wrong lane to get in. Our Worldwide Express Chevy was tight all night and we were just managing the tightness. I saw Kyle (Busch) have an issue with a tire down. I guessed left and I should have guessed right.

 

It was a big hit into Kyle. It was a tough break, but we had a fast car.”

 

GM PR

