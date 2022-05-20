RCR Event Preview - Texas All-Star

This Week’s Guaranteed Rate Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Texas Motor Speedway … Last season’s All-Star Race marked the first that Tyler Reddick competed in. As the Stage 2 winner in the All-Star Open, Reddick made his way into the main show, starting 19th and finishing 16th. Reddick led 18 of 20 laps in the first stage of the Open. In total, Reddick has made three NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Texas Motor Speedway, not including the All-Star Race. In 2020, he made his first start from 24th and got a career-best finish at the track of second. Last season, he started ninth and finished ninth. All-Star Race Fan Vote … Every year for the All-Star Race, fans have the opportunity to vote for their favorite driver to make it into the race based on the “fan vote.” Tyler Reddick is currently ranked in the top four in the fan vote. Entries are open until Noon ET on Friday, May 20. You can vote once per day for Tyler at https://www.nascar.com/fanvote . If Reddick wins a stage in the Open race before the All-Star Race, he will be locked into the field and not eligible to win the fan vote. A driver must finish the Open with a car in raceable condition at the time called as determined by NASCAR to win the fan vote. Numbers Don’t Lie … The 2022 season has been a roller coaster for Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 team so far this season. Thirteen races in and Reddick has accumulated four top fives and five top-10 finishes. Reddick has led a career-high 230 laps in 13 races. In previous seasons, he had not led more than 43 laps all season. In the last five races, Reddick has two runner-up finishes. Currently, he has an average start of 11.0 and an average start of 18.1. About Guaranteed Rate ... Guaranteed Rate is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, the company has more than 8,000 employees in 500 offices across the U.S., and is licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Guaranteed Rate has helped hundreds of thousands of homeowners with home purchase loans and refinances, funding more than $95 billion in total loan volume in 2021 alone. Powered by its belief in positivity, the company has become one of the largest retail lenders in the nation. Guaranteed Rate delivers innovative technology, including the world’s first Digital Mortgage, low rates and unparalleled customer service. Visit https://www.rate.com/mortgage- rates for more information. TYLER REDDICK QUOTES: Are you looking forward to the All-Star Race this weekend? “The All-Star Race is always a really fun and competitive way for our sport to do something a little bit different during the season. Our season is really long, and every weekend is so important so it’s fun to put a different spin on things this weekend. The fact that it’s a non-points-paying race doesn’t make any of the drivers want it any less. We’re competing for a lot of money and bragging rights, so who wouldn’t want to win. Our team has had a really up and down few weeks and finishing 30th at Kansas isn’t a reflection of the results we deserve. Our pit crew is crazy good and my crew works so hard every single day at the shop to bring fast cars that can run up front and compete for wins. I hope we get to showcase that this weekend, win some money and use that as even more momentum to get out there and win at Charlotte, too.” Do you prepare any different for this weekend knowing that you have to compete in the Open to get in? “There’s a fine line between being overly competitive and playing it safe and being overly competitive and ruining your day and someone else’s. Last year in the Open, we ran really hard but also made it a goal to stay out of trouble and we won Stage 2. If you wreck your car in the Open, then you’ve got nothing to compete for in the All-Star Race. Every driver in the Open will likely have that same mindset, you want to make it in and do everything you can, but you don’t want to take yourself out in the process. The stages are much shorter, and we’ve got a little bit of practice time to see how our car is running.” You’re currently in the top four in the NASCAR All-Star Race Fan Vote, how does that feel? “When I found that out, I was pleasantly surprised. It’s a really cool thing to know people are out there voting for you and that there have been enough votes to put me on the top of the list with other really talented drivers. I’ve got the best fans; I see them out there every single weekend supporting me. It’s special. I’d love to race my way in but to win the Fan Vote is something I’d be truly honored by.”