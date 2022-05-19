Goodyear Fast Facts -- Texas

NASCAR Cup Series – All-Star Open – 50-laps (stages of 20-20-10) / 75 milesNASCAR Cup Series – All-Star Race – 125-laps (stages of 25-25-25-50) / 187.5 milesTexas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Fort Worth, Tex.Fast Facts for May 21-22, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 18-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Open: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 3 sets for the race

(2 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying);

All-Star Race: 1 set for practice, 1 set for qualifying and 5 sets for the race

(4 race sets plus 1 set transferred from qualifying*)

(*teams advancing to bracket qualifying will get a set of sticker tires to replace qualifiers)

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-5160; Right-side -- D-5122

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,254 mm (88.74 in.); Right-side -- 2,280 mm (89.76 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 20 psi; Left Rear -- 22 psi;

Right Front -- 50 psi; Right Rear -- 46 psi

Notes – Cup teams on known tire set-up for All-Star race at Texas: Having moved to an 18-inch bead diameter tire for 2022, NASCAR Cup teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series at Texas this weekend . . . Cup teams ran this same combination of left- and right-side tires at Kansas last week and will run it again at Nashville later this season . . . this left-side tire code was also run at Dover three weeks ago, while this right-side code was run at Darlington two weeks ago, as well as Fontana and Las Vegas earlier in the season . . . in addition to the obvious construction changes in moving to an 18-inch tire, this set-up features compound changes to both sides of the car (more grip) compared to what Cup teams ran at Texas in 2021 . . . with this 18-inch tire, and its lower profile sidewall, NASCAR Cup cars will not run inner liners in any of their tires in 2022.

GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES NASCAR Xfinity Series – Race No. 12 – 167-laps / 250.5 milesNASCAR Camping World Truck Series – Race No. 9 – 147-laps / 220.5 milesTexas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile oval) – Fort Worth, Tex.Fast Facts for May 20-21, 2022 Tire: Goodyear 15-inch Eagle Speedway Radials

Set limits: Xfinity: 6 sets for the event;

Camping World Truck: 5 sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side -- D-6110; Right-side -- D-6112

Tire Circumference: Left-side -- 2,225 mm (87.60 in.); Right-side -- 2,250 mm (88.58 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front -- 19 psi; Left Rear – 19 psi;

Right Front -- 52 psi; Right Rear -- 48 psi

Notes – Xfinity, Trucks on Las Vegas, Kansas tire set-up at Texas: Teams in both the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series will run the same tire set-up at Texas this week . . . being on 15-inch bead diameter tires, these teams will run a different tire set-up than those in the Cup Series . . . compared to last year at Texas, this tire set-up features just a minor compound change on both sides of the car . . . this is the same combination of left- and right side tires that these teams ran at Las Vegas (both series) and Kansas (Trucks) . . . as on all NASCAR ovals greater than one mile in length, teams are required to run inner liners in all four tire positions at Texas . . . air pressure in those inner liners should be 12-25 psi greater than that of the outer tire.

Goodyear Racing PR