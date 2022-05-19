FedEx Racing Express Facts – NASCAR All-Star Race

Sunday Race Info

Race: NASCAR All-Star Race

Date/Time: Sunday, May 22 / 8 p.m. ET

Distance: 25 laps / 25 laps / 25 laps / 50 laps

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Express Notes

Press Kit: Download the 2022 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Kansas Recap: Hamlin turned in a fourth-place finish in last Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway. After starting from the rear of the field, he quickly climbed into the top 15, but was penalized on two separate occasions for penalties during pit stops and subsequently dropped to the back both times. Despite the setbacks, he recovered to finish eighth in stage two and made his way to as high as second during the final segment before ultimately ending the day in the fourth position.

All-Star History: The FedEx Racing driver is a former NASCAR All-Star Race winner after claiming the pole and the race victory back in 2015. Overall, Hamlin has made 15 consecutive starts in the annual all-star event after missing the race during his rookie season. Last June, Hamlin started 16th and finished 21st in the race’s first running at Texas Motor Speedway.

Texas Stats: Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Texas Motor Speedway. After sweeping the track’s races in 2010, he most recently won in the Lone Star State in March 2019. Last fall, the Chesterfield, Virginia native finished 11th in the series’ lone points race at the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

200 Top-Fives: With his fourth-place run at Kansas Speedway, Hamlin became the 16th driver in NASCAR history to surpass 200 career top-five finishes. He joins Kevin Harvick (238) and Kyle Busch (232) as the only active drivers on that list.

Hamlin Statistics

Track: NASCAR All-Star Race

Races: 15

Wins: 1

Poles: 1

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 10

Laps Led: 63

Avg. Start: 12.3

Avg. Finish: 10.5

Hamlin Conversation – NASCAR All-Star Race

What do you expect going to Texas for the All-Star Race and the new format?

“I haven’t really paid too much attention to the format to be honest. If we go there with a fast FedEx Camry TRD and qualify well, and stay up front, it won’t matter how many laps are in each segment. We’d be in good shape. I’m optimistic with how we’ve ran at the mile-and-a-half tracks so far this year. As a manufacturer, the Toyotas were very good last week at Kansas, so I hope we can carry that to Texas. Obviously, it’s a different track, so not everything correlates, but our team is definitely looking forward to having some fun this weekend."

FedEx Express Along for the Ride at Texas Motor Speedway : For Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race, the FedEx Racing team will recognize the FedEx U.S. Operations team at the MYSA station in Harahan, Louisiana. While trying to recover from extensive damage suffered during Hurricane Ida, the team had to face the challenges of Peak and then the surge in volume related to an early Mardi Gras season. Despite the adversity and challenges, the MYSA team came together to provide outstanding service for their customers.

JGR PR