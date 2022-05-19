No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

TRUEX AT TEXAS: Martin Truex Jr. has earned five top-five finishes and 17 top-10s in 32 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway. Last fall, Truex was running inside the top 15 before an accident took him out of the race and left him with a 25th-place result. While he has not visited victory lane yet, Truex has led at least 100 laps on three separate occasions at the 1.5-mile quad-oval.

Martin Truex Jr. has earned five top-five finishes and 17 top-10s in 32 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway. Last fall, Truex was running inside the top 15 before an accident took him out of the race and left him with a 25th-place result. While he has not visited victory lane yet, Truex has led at least 100 laps on three separate occasions at the 1.5-mile quad-oval. TRUEX ALL-STAR HISTORY: In 11 All-Star Race appearances, Truex has posted one top-five finish and five top-10s. Dating back to 2019, he has recorded three consecutive top-10s in the All-Star Race on three different tracks. Last season, the No. 19 driver started 13th and finished 10th in the event’s first trip to Texas.

In 11 All-Star Race appearances, Truex has posted one top-five finish and five top-10s. Dating back to 2019, he has recorded three consecutive top-10s in the All-Star Race on three different tracks. Last season, the No. 19 driver started 13th and finished 10th in the event’s first trip to Texas. KANSAS RECAP: Truex finished sixth in last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. After running solidly inside the top 10 for most of the first two stages, a flat left-rear tire just before the conclusion of the second segment dropped Truex outside the top 25 and off the lead lap. He eventually rejoined the lead lap and rallied his way back to a sixth-place finish – his sixth top-10 result of the season.

Truex finished sixth in last Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. After running solidly inside the top 10 for most of the first two stages, a flat left-rear tire just before the conclusion of the second segment dropped Truex outside the top 25 and off the lead lap. He eventually rejoined the lead lap and rallied his way back to a sixth-place finish – his sixth top-10 result of the season. BASS PRO SHOPS: A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more.

A longtime supporter of Truex and NASCAR, Bass Pro Shops will be featured as the primary sponsor of the No. 19 Camry for the NASCAR All-Star Race. Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri. Today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. JGR AT TEXAS: Joe Gibbs Racing owns nine NASCAR Cup Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway. In 128 combined starts at the 1.5-mile track, JGR has racked up 35 top-five finishes, 60 top-10s, five pole awards and 2,212 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in Texas.

Joe Gibbs Racing owns nine NASCAR Cup Series victories at Texas Motor Speedway. In 128 combined starts at the 1.5-mile track, JGR has racked up 35 top-five finishes, 60 top-10s, five pole awards and 2,212 laps led. Kyle Busch, Carl Edwards, Denny Hamlin, and Tony Stewart have all driven JGR entries to victory lane in Texas. JGR ALL-STAR STATS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned a pair of victories in the annual NASCAR All-Star Race. Both victories have come in the past seven years as Denny Hamlin won the race in 2015 and Kyle Busch took the checkers in 2017.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned a pair of victories in the annual NASCAR All-Star Race. Both victories have come in the past seven years as Denny Hamlin won the race in 2015 and Kyle Busch took the checkers in 2017. TUNE IN: Coverage of the NASCAR All-Star Race begins Sunday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about the All-Star Race this weekend in Texas…

“The All-Star Race is always a good time. There’s no real pressure and it’s a lot of fun for everyone. It’s a good opportunity for us to get laps at a track we’re going to see in the playoffs, especially with the new car. I’m looking forward to it. I feel like we have shown good speed lately, so that gives me confidence that we’ll be in the mix on Sunday night.”

TRD PR