2022 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing All-Star Advance

It's a big weekend for Ross Chastain who is already locked into this weekend's All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

It's also the first weekend new Trackhouse Racing partner Worldwide Express will be on the Alva, Florida native's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro.

The Dallas-based freight and logistics giant signed a multi-year deal with Trackhouse last month to span 21 races on the No. 1 and No. 99 driven by Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suárez.

With $1 million on the line for an exhibition race, there would be nothing better than Chastain taking Worldwide Express to victory lane in their first Cup Series race.

Worldwide Express, along with its sister brands of GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is among the top non-asset logistics providers in the country, offering marketing-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. Due to the company’s unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers, from small and mid-size to enterprise businesses, benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains.

Chastain is making his second consecutive All-Star Race start in two years. This year he enters the event with two Cup wins already to his name - Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on March 27 and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on April 24.

Worldwide Express will also adorn the No. 41 Niece Motorsports entry Chastain will pilot in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday night at Texas.

Fox will televise Sunday's race at 8 p.m. EDT.
 

Ross Chastain, Driver of the No. 1 Worldwide Express Chevrolet

How excited are you to get to Texas?

"I can't wait to get to Texas. We have Worldwide Express on the car and Rob (Rose) is such a huge supporter of us and of racing which includes the Truck Series. It would be awesome to get them into victory lane. They got to experience it with us at Talladega earlier this year, but it would be great to do it again with them as the primary."

What's it like to already have two wins this season and be locked into the All-Star Race?

"It a great feeling to be locked in to the All-Star race. To think back several years ago at a road course I was asking Justin (Marks) questions when he was driving the No. 42 Xfinity car.

"How do I brake, turn right into a blind corner, down shift twice and get off of that corner and it wasn't an easy answer for him. It took years of going over it with him and now to have wins with him as the owner is so cool. I remember I paid his wife Erin for race seats. I went to their house and Justin was gone and I paid her cash for two seats because I didn't have the NASCAR certified seats and Justin did."

