Decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel -- JGR

The National Motorsports Appeals Panel today heard and considered an appeal of a safety penalty issued on March 3, 2022 to Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Chris Gabehart and crew members Derrell Edwards and Blake Houston in the NASCAR Cup Series.

The penalty concerns the following section in the 2022 NASCAR Rule Book: Section 10.5.2.6.

Upon hearing the testimony, the decisions of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel are:

That the Appellants violated the Rule(s) set forth in the Penalty Notice. That the Panel modifies the original Penalty assessed by NASCAR to read: suspended from NASCAR for the next four (4) Championship Point Events.

The Appeals Panel members for this hearing:

Mr. Kelly Housby

Mr. Bill Mullis

Mr. Kevin Whitaker

The Appellants have the right to appeal the decision of the National Motorsports Appeals Panel to the National Motorsports Final Appeals Officer in accordance with the NASCAR Rule Book.

NASCAR PR