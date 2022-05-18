Kaulig Racing Weekly Advance | Texas Motor Speedway

|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
- Justin Haley has competed in one All-Star race (Bristol, 2020) and finished 14th
- Haley has one start at Texas Motor Speedway in the NCS
- Haley has one top five, one top 10 and six top-15 finishes with 20 laps led in 2022
- His third-place finish at Darlington was Kaulig Racing’s first top-five finish of the 2022 season
“I'm excited to put Kansas in the rearview mirror and go for million dollars this weekend in Texas. We will have to race our way in during the Open, which is going to be a short race. That will bring some excitement. I enjoy racing at Texas, so hopefully we can make the big show and put this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro in the All-Star race.”
- Justin Haley on the All-Star Race