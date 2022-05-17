Wednesday, May 18

Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas All-Star Race Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Tuesday, May 17 65
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Texas All-Star Race Advance

There are few things in the world No. 99 Freeway Insurance driver Daniel Suárez loves more than racing.

But, he is the first to tell you, racing is for the track and not on city streets.

Suárez and Freeway Insurance, the largest auto insurance and personal lines distribution in the U.S., today announced the launch of a new public safety campaign on the dangers of street racing.

The campaign kicks off with a video of Suárez warning against street racing.

Suárez, a native of Monterrey Mexico and the first non-American champion in NASCAR, recorded two videos for the campaign - one in English and one in Spanish.
video

Suárez Public Safety Video - English
video

Suárez Public Safety Video -Spanish

During the pandemic, reports of street racing surged across the country as fewer commuters were on highways and streets became less congested, making them more enticing - and dangerous - for street racing.

“A few minutes of fun can change your life forever,” Suárez said. “The sad reality is that, most of the time, an innocent bystander pays the price.”

Earlier this year, Freeway Insurance expanded its partnership with Suárez, serving as his primary sponsor for five events during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. Last year, Freeway Insurance centered a national advertising campaign around Suárez, including the only Spanish-language commercial featuring a NASCAR driver.

“NASCAR fans associate Suárez and the Freeway Insurance Chevrolet Camaro with speed, but we wanted to educate them that nothing is more important than safety when getting behind the wheel of a car,” said Cesar Soriano, CEO of Confie. “Even if this campaign stops just one person from putting themselves and others in a dangerous street racing situation, it will have been a success.”

Trackhouse Racing Founder and Owner Justin Marks echoed those words.

“I am very proud of Freeway Insurance and Daniel for launching this much needed campaign across the country,” said Marks. “We all love racing. We live and breathe racing 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But, there is a proper place for racing and it certainly isn’t on the city streets. If you want to race, there are places in nearly every city in America where you can race safely.”

To learn more about Freeway Insurance, visit freewayinsurance.com.

Racing on a track will get Suárez's full support.

Suárez will do that Sunday when he competes in the NASCAR Open at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. If he wins one of the 50-lap race's three stages or wins the fan vote he will automatically qualify for the NASCAR All-Star Race later that evening.

FS1 will televise Sunday's Open race at 5:30 p.m. EDT and the All-Star Race at 8 p.m. EDT.

Trackhouse Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Hometown Connection Leads Magical Vacation Planner To Join Chase Briscoe Kyle Busch Hey Now, You're An All-Star »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.