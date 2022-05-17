Hometown Connection Leads Magical Vacation Planner To Join Chase Briscoe

When Chase Briscoe won his first NASCAR Cup Series race earlier this year at Phoenix Raceway in just his 40th career start, he put his hometown of Mitchell, Indiana on the map. But for thousands of families who have enjoyed a magical Disney vacation experience, they were already well aware of Mitchell, Indiana.

The town of nearly 4,000 that is located approximately 85 miles south of Indianapolis is home to Magical Vacation Planner (MVP), an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner. What was founded as a storefront travel agency in 2006 is today a powerhouse company that provides one of the best vacation planning services in the industry. To further promote its services, MVP has aligned with its hometown hero by sponsoring Briscoe and his No. 14 Ford Mustang from Stewart-Haas Racing for five NASCAR Cup Series races beginning this weekend with the NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

“All of us here at Magical Vacation Planner have watched Chase grow up and achieve his dream of racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. It’s incredibly aspiring and we’re very proud to be a part of it,” said Jamie Ane Eubanks, Founder, MVP.

“Just as Chase worked hard to get where he is today, we’ve worked hard to build MVP into a nationally recognized and premier vacation planner specializing in Disney vacations and experiences. No matter the Disney experience you want or where in the world you wish to visit, MVP can handle all the details, ensuring you get the best possible experience. Chase Briscoe wins in NASCAR. MVP wins in all things Disney.”

After the All-Star Race at Texas, Briscoe will drive the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner Ford Mustang in four playoff races – Sept. 11 at Kansas Speedway in Kansas Speedway, Sept. 17 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Oct. 2 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and Oct. 23 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. MVP will serve as an associate partner at all other NASCAR Cup Series races.

Briscoe’s win at Phoenix earned him entry into the All-Star Race, as well as a coveted berth in the 16-driver NASCAR Playoffs.

“I’m a proud Hoosier and proud to be from Mitchell, Indiana, and to be able to represent a hometown company in Magical Vacation Planner is actually pretty magical,” Briscoe said. “My family used MVP to go to Disney long before I ever made it to NASCAR, but it’s been a while since then because I’ve always been racing. But now I’m a dad and Disney is definitely on my to-do list, and just like I’ve got a crew chief to help me get the most out of a race, I’ve got a crew chief in MVP for when Marissa and I plan our family’s Disney vacation.”

MVP operates through three branches: MVP Parks, MVP Cruising and MVP Getaways. The company provides its exclusive and personalized, stress-free planning service at no additional expense to its clients, making the extensive array of Disney options and add-ons easy to understand and navigate.

MVP will help plan their clients’ itineraries, taking into consideration the travel party’s every need and request, aiming to maximize their time and get the most out of every experience, all while creating memories that will last a lifetime. MVP’s travel planners will not only provide their clients a first-class vacation planning service, they will also assist them during the vacation, helping them make decisions on the go thanks to their availability, high level of knowledge, and overall expertise.

“As an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner, MVP works together with Disney to bring their clients the most magical experience at no additional cost over the price of the vacation package,” Eubanks said. “We are motivated by repeat and referral business. Nobody knows Disney better than MVP, and we make sure our clients are treated like MVPs.”

Eubanks founded MVP with her husband, JJ Eubanks, a former professional basketball player. While Jamie Ane Eubanks is set to guide Briscoe’s future Disney vacations, JJ Eubanks has already been a guide to Briscoe – on the basketball court. JJ led a basketball camp in Mitchell that Briscoe participated in before racing became his focus.

“JJ was a great coach and his camp was a lot of fun, but it’s probably a good thing I focused on racing,” Briscoe said. “It’s great to be back with the Eubanks’ and representing their company. They’ve worked really hard to make Magical Vacation Planner into the company it is today, and all of us at Stewart-Haas Racing are going to work hard for them.”

