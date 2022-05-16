Post-Race Report | Kansas Speedway

|
Noah Gragson, No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1
Start: 28th
Stage 1 Finish: 26th
Stage 2 Finish: 16th
Finish: 18th
|
“We had a good day with this No. 16 Chevy Accessories Camaro ZL1 and solid pit stops. It was fun to race in the top 10 and really use the day as a learning experience for not only myself, but for the team. Hopefully it will help us for the next few races we have together coming up.”
- Noah Gragson
|
Justin Haley, No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Camaro ZL1
Start: 15th
Stage 1 Finish: 35th
Stage 2 Finish: 35th
Finish: 35th
|
“It was a trying weekend for us here on this No. 31 LeafFilter Gutter Protection team. We had some technical issues through inspection but the guys worked hard all weekend to get them fixed. We had a decent qualifying run with some good speed in the race but just ran into multiple issues with an eventual electrical problem that ended our day. I appreciate everyone at Kaulig Racing for the fight.”
- Justin Haley
Kaulig Racing PR