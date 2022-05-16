Transcript: Kyle Larson / Frontstretch Kansas

So close for Kyle Larson today. Kyle, eight laps to go. You're battling side-by-side with Kurt. You ended up getting into the wall. Did he give you enough room, or were you just trying to use everything you had?

KYLE LARSON: No, I mean, we were racing for the win there. Yeah, he never got into me, so I'm trying to squeeze throttle to get position on him and just got tight, so that was fun racing with Kurt the last half of the race.

I was trying hard the whole time. I about spun out in front of him there at some point I think in the third stage, and then we just kept fighting through it. Thanks to my team for building me a war machine. I hit the wall a lot today and just struggled.

Like people could put air on me and get me really tight and then I hit the wall, so we'll work on that and figure it out, but happy with my car. The Toyotas are obviously extremely good today. I think they're all in the top ten it looks like. So they had the handling as well as a lot of speed, just raw speed.

It was hard to hold off Kyle, and then I knew when Kurt got by him it was going to be really hard to hold him off. I did my best, but came up one spot short.

Well done.

NASCAR PR