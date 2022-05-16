Monday, May 16

Stewart-Haas Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, May 16
Stewart-Haas Racing: AdventHealth 400 from Kansas NK Photography Photo

Race Winner:  Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner:  Kyle Busch of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner:  Kurt Busch of 23II Racing (Toyota)

 

SHR Race Finish:            

●  Kevin Harvick (Started 23rd, Finished 15th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

●  Cole Custer (Started 16th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps)

●  Chase Briscoe (Started 12th, Finished 24th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)  

●  Aric Almirola (Started 7th, Finished 26th / Running, completed 266 of 267 laps)

 

SHR Points:

●  Kevin Harvick (11th with 335 points, 140 out of first)

●  Aric Almirola (12th with 322 points, 153 out of first)

●  Chase Briscoe (14th with 300 points, 175 out of first)

●  Cole Custer (27th with 215 points, 260 out of first)

 

Race Notes:       

●  Kurt Busch won the AdventHealth 400 to score his 34th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Kansas. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 1.413 seconds.

●  Busch was the 11th different winner in the 13 NASCAR Cup Series races run this season.

●  Harvick and Busch are the only two drivers who have competed in every NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas (total of 33).

●  There were eight caution periods for a total of 47 laps.

●  Only 23 of the 36 drivers in the race finished on the lead lap.

●  Chase Elliott remains the championship leader after Kansas with a 52-point advantage over second-place Ryan Blaney.

 

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the non-points NASCAR All-Star Race on Sunday, May 22 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The race starts at 8 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio beginning at 5:30 p.m. with the undercard NASCAR All-Star Open.

 

TSC PR

Speedway Digest Staff

