Snap-on and Team Penske Build on 40-Plus Year Relationship With Multi-Year Extension

Team Penske and Snap-on today announced a multi-year partnership extension, building on one of the longest-running relationships in all of motorsports. Celebrating what will be the 42nd year of the partnership in 2023, Snap-on will continue to support both Team Penske’s NASCAR and INDYCAR programs with primary and associate sponsorship. Snap-on products will also continue to be utilized by Team Penske race teams under the new agreement and Snap-on will serve as a key partner for the Porsche Penske Motorsport program competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, beginning in 2023.

“We are proud to continue our long-standing relationship with Snap-on and we look forward to building on our partnership beyond our motorsports programs for the future,” said Roger Penske. “Snap-on has been a trusted partner and a cornerstone of our racing success for well over 40 years. From Indianapolis 500 victories to NASCAR Championships, Snap-on has helped us win both on and off the track and we are excited to carry that tradition forward.”

Snap-on is Team Penske’s longest sponsor with a partnership that began in 1981. That season, Snap-on celebrated its first Indianapolis 500 win as Bobby Unser delivered a victory for the team in the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Snap-on also began its long-time association with Team Penske racing legend and current team advisor Rick Mears that season, as he went on to win the CART/INDYCAR championship. Since then, Snap-on has continued to be a primary partner on both Team Penske’s winning INDYCAR and NASCAR programs.

“The Penske organization has maintained a legendary and prominent place in the history of professional car racing and in the annals of American Industry,” said Nick Pinchuk, chairman and CEO of Snap-on. “Snap-on has been quite fortunate and pleased to partner across a number of our businesses with such a special and successful team that has shared our respect for the dignity of work for over four decades. We are quite excited that today’s new agreement will enable that valued relationship to continue for many years to come.”

Last season’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES Rookie of the Year Scott McLaughlin will race with the Snap-on branding on his No. 2 Dallara/Chevrolet this weekend at the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The new for 2022 Snap-on livery made its debut on McLaughlin’s car earlier this season at Long Beach. Daytona 500 Champion Austin Cindric will compete in the Snap-on Ford Mustang later this season at Kansas Speedway during the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Both Mclaughlin’s and Cindric’s schemes highlight the Makers and Fixers initiative, which celebrates the men and women that keep the world moving, from the crew in the pits advancing the car on race days to the shop techs repairing vehicles of all kinds, enabling the everyday mobility that makes our society possible.

Snap-on and Team Penske together continue to celebrate the essential contribution of makers and fixers to our daily lives and highlight their individual and collective stories through a range of public venues. As part of that focus, several students from local technical education programs were present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Thursday with Snap-on and Penske recognizing the crucial role these students will play in our daily lives as our nation’s next generation of Makers and Fixers.

“I’m always pumped to represent brands that I can relate to, and I can definitely relate to the Snap-on team with their great tools and their important Makers and Fixers campaign,” said McLaughlin, who has used Snap-on products well before he began representing the brand on track. “I love tinkering with cars and anything automotive and have my entire life, so I understand their special focus on those in the trade professions. Plus, the car looks bloody good, with the subtle tools within the livery design, it’s one of my favorite cars to drive all year long. I’m excited to see them continue their journey with Team Penske for sure.”

Team Penske PR