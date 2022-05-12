Petty GMS Event Preview: Kansas Speedway

|
- Jones at Kansas Speedway: In the NASCAR Cup Series, Jones has 12 starts at the 1.5-mile Kansas Speedway with a career-best finish of third in 2019. A special place to Jones, Kansas Speedway is the site of his first-career Cup Series start where he filled in for an injured Kyle Busch on May 9, 2015. Jones started the race from the 12th position and ran in the top 10 most of the day, leading one lap. Unfortunately, a rookie mistake late in the race cost Jones a solid finish after he made contact with the outside wall and was credited with a 40th-place finish.
In addition to his Cup Series starts, Jones has two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series where he started both races from second and led a combined 197 laps before finishing 15th in both races. In the Truck Series, Jones has one start where he led the field to the green and for 151 of 167 laps before fuel milage dropped him to an 11th-place finish late in the race.
- Focused on Winning: FOCUSfactor will serve as the primary partner on Jones's Chevrolet Camaro for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. As this season’s primary partner on the No. 43 Camaro, FOCUSfactor's blue and green colors have been on display for 10 races in 2022.
- About FOCUSfactor: FOCUSfactor is sold at America’s leading retailers such as Costco, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, CVS, The Vitamin Shoppe and Amazon.com. FOCUSfactor, America’s leading brain health supplement, is a nutritional supplement that includes a proprietary blend of brain supporting vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and other nutrients. In December 2012, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued US Patent 8,329,227 covering FOCUSfactor’s proprietary formulation “for enhanced mental function”. The issuance of the patent marked one of the few times a patent has been issued for a nationally branded nutritional supplement. FOCUSfactor is clinically tested with results demonstrating improvements in focus, concentration and memory in healthy adults.
- From the Drivers Seat: What do you expect at Kansas Speedway with the Next Gen car?
“I think it’s going to be a great race. I want to compare it to Vegas, but there is something about it that doesn’t sit right with me that it’s going to be like that. It’s going to be interesting to see how it races. I think it’s going to race well. Kansas is always fun with as wide as it gets and where you can run. This car I think will be challenging there. I think back to the low-down force package with the old Cup car and it was easy to make mistakes and I think it will be pretty similar with this car.”
Do you think it will be a race of “rim riding”?
“I think so. Between the gear ratios we’ve had, they’ve been a little low I feel like, and you have to kind of keep these cars wound up. They’re just “draggy,” you have to keep the momentum going. If you really have to slow them down and get on the bottom, it hurts your speed a lot, so just keeping them wound up has been the name of the game.
Petty GMS PR