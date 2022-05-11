No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 107 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s, two pole awards and 1,325 laps led. Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart have all taken JGR to victory lane in Kansas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway begins Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Martin Truex Jr., Driver of the No. 19 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota Camry TRD

Talk about going to Kansas this weekend…

“Kansas has been a good place for us the last handful of years, so I think we’re all excited to go there. James (Small, crew chief) and the guys have been bringing great cars to the track and that has been promising with how well we’ve ran the last few weeks. We just need to avoid the mistakes that have cost us a good finish at the end of the day, but I’m excited about the progress we have made the last few weeks. If we continue to do that, we’ll be able to put ourselves in contention.”

JGR PR