No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD News and Notes

Denny Hamlin is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series winner at Kansas Speedway. After picking up his first win at the track in 2012, Hamlin earned back-to-back victories at Kansas in October 2019 and July 2020. He has posted three top-five finishes in his last five starts at the track, including a fifth-place run last fall. Hamlin also claimed a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory at Kansas in 2008. DARLINGTON RECAP: Hamlin finished 21st in last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway. After starting from the rear of the field, he earned top-10 results in both stages. A great pit stop after stage two vaulted him to the lead to begin the final segment and he led 42 laps before an issue on a late pit stop dropped him to 18th for a restart with less than 35 laps remaining. On the restart, Hamlin was unable to avoid a multi-car accident and suffered significant damage to his No. 11 Camry. Despite the damage, he managed to finish the race in the 21st position.

Hamlin finished 21st in last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway. After starting from the rear of the field, he earned top-10 results in both stages. A great pit stop after stage two vaulted him to the lead to begin the final segment and he led 42 laps before an issue on a late pit stop dropped him to 18th for a restart with less than 35 laps remaining. On the restart, Hamlin was unable to avoid a multi-car accident and suffered significant damage to his No. 11 Camry. Despite the damage, he managed to finish the race in the 21st position. CUP DEBUT: In October 2005, Kansas Speedway played host to Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. The Chesterfield, Virginia native started seventh and finished 32nd that weekend.

In October 2005, Kansas Speedway played host to Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup Series debut. The Chesterfield, Virginia native started seventh and finished 32nd that weekend. SPORT CLIPS: Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor of Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry TRD for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada.

Sport Clips will be featured as the primary sponsor of Hamlin’s No. 11 Camry TRD for Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway. The sports-themed haircutting franchise based in Georgetown, Texas is a longtime supporter of Joe Gibbs Racing dating back to 2009 and has more than 1,850 stores in the United States and Canada. JGR AT KANSAS: Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 107 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s, two pole awards and 1,325 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Kansas.

Joe Gibbs Racing has earned seven NASCAR Cup Series wins at Kansas Speedway. In 107 combined starts at the 1.5-mile tri-oval, the organization has tallied 28 top-five finishes, 46 top-10s, two pole awards and 1,325 laps led. Kyle Busch, Matt Kenseth, and Tony Stewart join Hamlin on the list of drivers who have taken JGR to victory lane in Kansas. TUNE IN: Coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway begins Sunday, May 15, at 3 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1, MRN Radio, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Denny Hamlin, Driver of the No. 11 Sport Clips Toyota Camry TRD

What is your mindset going into this weekend at Kansas?

“I’m excited about the weekend. We’ve been to pretty much every type of track that we’re going to see, so now we have some notes and data points that we can build off of. That helps us a ton with setups and finding a direction to work in. I feel like our team has been looking forward to this race since Las Vegas because of how strong our car was there, and this is the first true mile-and-a-half we’ve been to since then. As a company, we have been bringing great cars to the track lately and just haven’t been able to get the finish we deserved, but I’m confident that we can do that this weekend in Kansas.”

JGR PR