RV Retailer Named Official Motorcoach Partner of Petty GMS

Petty GMS announced today a partnership with RV Retailer, LLC, a leading recreational vehicle retail company with 97 stores in 30 states, to become the “Official Motorcoach Partner” of its NASCAR Cup Series team for both sales and service.

“RV Retailer is proud to be associated with one of the sports all-time winning legends in Richard Petty along with his winning team in Petty GMS,” said Jon Ferrando, Chief Executive Officer and President of RV Retailer. “This relationship deepens our roots with our enthusiast base of customers we seek to serve in and around NASCAR. The engagement level of RVers at NASCAR events is incredible to see, as races have seen thousands attend NASCAR events live in their RV from race to race for a great family experience.”

Whether visiting a state-of-the-art RV repair and service center or shopping for a new or used motorhome or towable trailer for your next grand adventure, RV Retailer strives to provide an exceptional experience. No matter where the journey begins, RV Retailer is ready to help get you on the road and ready to explore.

“Partnering with RV Retailer allows our front office team to have a place to base operations from while at the track each weekend,” said Mike Beam, President of Petty GMS. “In addition, we will utilize the luxury motorcoach to host and entertain our partners. RV Retailer looks to provide an exceptional experience for all of their guests, and this partnership will allow us to do the same in return.”

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues this weekend at Kansas Speedway, with Petty GMS drivers Ty Dillon and Erik Jones taking to the Kansas tri-oval on Sunday, May 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET. Watch live television coverage on FS1, while the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90 carry the radio broadcast.

Petty GMS PR