Nominations Now Open for 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

Comcast is proud to announce nominations for the 2022 Comcast Community Champion of the Year are now open through August 1, 2022, at ComcastCommunityChampion.com. In its eighth year, this prestigious annual award serves to recognize the philanthropic efforts of individuals within the NASCAR industry. New for this year, Comcast has opened the eligibility for anyone in the NASCAR community with a 2022 annual credential or NASCAR full season license.

To nominate and learn additional details about the award, visit ComcastCommunityChampion.com today through August 1, 2022.

Created in 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award is designed to honor the incredible efforts of NASCAR industry members who are giving selflessly to improve their communities. Comcast will select and honor three finalists, sharing their stories publicly. A committee of NASCAR & Comcast executives will then determine the Comcast Community Champion of the Year, awarding $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity and $30,000 to each of the two finalists’ selected charities later this year.

“Inspiring communities is at the forefront of what Comcast strives to accomplish, and we’re honored to recognize the philanthropic efforts by individuals from the NASCAR family that go above and beyond to support their local communities,” said Matt Lederer, Comcast’s Vice President, Brand Partnerships and Amplification. “Now more than ever, with us expanding the eligibility to the greater NASCAR community, we are encouraging our racing communities and industry family members to nominate these inspirational individuals so we can continue to illuminate the amazing work and causes they are supporting.”

Any individual with a 2022 annual credential or NASCAR full season license from NASCAR’s top-three national series are now eligible to be nominated as a 2022 finalist, including:

· Team owners, drivers and all NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™ and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™ employees

· Full-time employees of tracks that are currently on the schedule for NASCAR's three series

· NASCAR Media members who have a Print, Broadcast or Photography Hard Card

· NASCAR Officials

· NASCAR Partners/Sponsors

· Family members of drivers and crew members

· Driver and team employees (motorhome drivers, agents, and managers etc.)

· Support industry personnel (engine builders, parts and service providers etc.)

Since the inception of the program, Comcast has donated $840,000 to 21 different nonprofit organizations, furthering the impact of the philanthropic efforts of all finalists and champions. Past champions include:

· World Wide Technology Raceway Owner, Curtis Francois, representing Raceway Gives Foundation

· NASCAR driver, Bubba Wallace, representing the Live To Be Different Foundation

· Dover Motor Speedway President, Mike Tatoian, representing USO Delaware

· NASCAR champion, Joey Logano, representing the Joey Logano Foundation

· Chip Ganassi Racing’s pit crew department representing Ronald McDonald House

· JR Motorsports fabricator, Wade Jackson, representing Camp LUCK

· NASCAR driver, Joey Gase, representing the Iowa Donor Network

“It was a tremendous honor to be named Comcast Community Champion last season,” said World Wide Technology Raceway Owner, Curtis Francois. “Comcast’s generosity has helped the Raceway Gives Foundation to continue to provide career opportunities, community engagement and educational experiences for area youth and military families.”

Comcast has a storied history of strengthening communities each and every day of the year providing education opportunities and digital skills training to help create more pathways to economic mobility for young people and adults alike, most recently through its Project UP initiative. Backed by a $1 billion commitment to reach millions of people, Project UP encompasses the programs and community partnerships across Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky that connect people to the internet, advance economic mobility and open doors for the next generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, storytellers and creators. For more information on Project UP and the latest news on efforts to address digital inequities, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/ impact/project-up.

Comecast PR