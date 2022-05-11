Kyle Busch A New Addition to the Family

Talk about this weekend at Kansas Speedway and your expectations on the track. “Kansas has been a good place for our sport. You know the crowd, the reception, the racetrack, the community has really built up around the racetrack there over the last 10 years, or so. It’s been a lot of fun to see all that happen and I’m looking forward to the race. It’s been a great racetrack for us, lately. We’ve had some good runs there once the track aged. We’ve kind of seemed to maybe have figured out the place a little bit better, but the new car is always a new challenge each new place we go and we learn more every week. And, you know, we’re looking forward to the opportunity of being able to go out there and hopefully get ourselves a win with our M&M’S Crunchy Cookie Camry.” You’ve run up front and led some laps at both Dover and Darlington the last few weeks. Is that encouraging as you try to figure out the NextGen car? “Yes and no. Obviously, we would like to have some better finishes to show for it, but we’ve run up front and led some laps and that eventually leads to wins if you keep doing those things. We’ve made a lot of progress on the NextGen car, but you never know what is going to be around the corner. We’ll just keep trying to learn what we can and if we can continue to run up front, then I’m hoping it leads to good things at some point soon.” Have you looked forward to racing at Kansas more since you won there? “I do. Also, I did even the last few times before we won there when we had some really strong runs. We finished in the top-five, I think, five races in a row and we have also been in the top-10 a lot, so it’s a place where we’ve really picked it up and now we have two wins there. We seemed to have gotten a setup or ahold of that place and I feel like our cars keep getting better over the last few races. I’m hoping we can continue our strong runs and have a shot to win there again with our M&M’S Crunchy Cookie Toyota.” What’s the biggest challenge that Kansas Speedway poses? “I think the wind is usually a factor there. Sometimes it comes from the south, sometimes from the west, it’s like being in the Wizard of Oz. Kind of crazy to get there each year and try to figure out what’s best. But the wind also plays into our setups. We talk about how you have to set up the racecar according to which way the wind is blowing and what we have to do from that aspect. It definitely adds a different challenge to what we all do.” TSC PR