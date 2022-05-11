Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing AdventHealth 400 Race Advance

The afternoon was part of the young team's effort to build a strong culture at race shop.

"Though we have experienced some success, Trackhouse is still very much in its infancy. As we grow, an important part of that will be to stay connected to the people and stories of everyone on the team. A story that we are all incredibly grateful to be a part of is the journey of Daniel Suárez, from Monterrey, Mexico to our team here in the Southeast. Daniel brings an entire nation full of culture, incredible passion and has been the heartbeat of Trackhouse Racing from the beginning," said Mike Metcalf, the team's vice president of culture.

"We wanted to take this opportunity to celebrate Daniel but it also represents that journey that all of us made to make Trackhouse what it is today. And frankly, its pretty hard to have a bad work day when a mariachi band is playing in your office."

Suárez returned to his team at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Saturday and finished 10th on Sunday - his best career finish at Darlington.

He hopes the Cinco de Mayo and good fortune at Darlington continue this weekend in Kansas when the Cup Series races in the AdventHeath 400 at Kansas Speedway.

FS1 will televise Sunday's race at 3 p.m. EDT